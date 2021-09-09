Archaeologists discover rare stones in a 'disappearing' tomb in Scotland

A team of archaeologists discovered two carved stone balls while excavating a 5,500-year-old burial tomb in Sanday, located on the Orkney Islands in Scotland

According to the team's blog , they returned to the site this August after leaving it in a "protective state" at their last excavation in 2019.

The tomb is located on a cliff on the Southern tip of Scotland's Tresness Peninsula, according to The Press and Journal newspaper, but due to erosion, the tomb and surrounding area are eroding, and "disappearing" into the sea.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The discovery includes two rare polished carved stone balls, as well as small fragments of bone and pottery, they reveal in their blog.

The exact purpose of the polished stone balls is not known, but it is possible they were used as weapons, according to The Press and Journal.

THE EILEAN DONAN Castle in western Scotland (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

Excavations in the area have been ongoing since 2017, according to the team's blog, with archaeologists and researchers racing against time to preserve the tomb and history before it's too late.



@UCLanResearch @hugowhymark @SamWalshOsteo @NtlMuseumsScot pic.twitter.com/YEbPBhJjfy Well what a find! a polished stone ball found in the chamber of the neolithic tomb Tresness Sanday. This find is of real significance as it is one of only a few that has been discovered in a burial context. @UCLanArchAnth August 18, 2021

Just over 500 of these stone balls have been found in Scotland. Dr. Hugo Anderson-Whymark, the senior curator of Prehistory (Palaeolithic to Neolithic) at the National Museum in Scotland, wrote on Twitter that only about 20 of these polished stone balls have been found in Orkney.

Prof. Cummings said in The Scotsman, "sadly this is a site that is disappearing into the sea so we are extracting this information before it is basically lost forever.”