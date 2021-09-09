The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Archaeologists discover rare stones in a 'disappearing' tomb in Scotland

Two rare stone balls have been discovered in an eroding burial tomb off the coast of Scotland

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 05:30
A chapel in Iona, Scotland (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A chapel in Iona, Scotland
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A team of archaeologists discovered two carved stone balls while excavating a 5,500-year-old burial tomb in Sanday, located on the Orkney Islands in Scotland
According to the team's blog, they returned to the site this August after leaving it in a "protective state" at their last excavation in 2019.
The tomb is located on a cliff on the Southern tip of Scotland's Tresness Peninsula, according to The Press and Journal newspaper, but due to erosion, the tomb and surrounding area are eroding, and "disappearing" into the sea.
The discovery includes two rare polished carved stone balls, as well as small fragments of bone and pottery, they reveal in their blog.
The exact purpose of the polished stone balls is not known, but it is possible they were used as weapons, according to The Press and Journal.
THE EILEAN DONAN Castle in western Scotland (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)THE EILEAN DONAN Castle in western Scotland (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
Prof. Vicki Cummings, a lecturer in archaeology at the University of Central Lancashire, told The Scotsman that the tomb was likely linked to the remains of a Neolithic settlement at Cata Sands.
Excavations in the area have been ongoing since 2017, according to the team's blog, with archaeologists and researchers racing against time to preserve the tomb and history before it's too late.
Just over 500 of these stone balls have been found in Scotland. Dr. Hugo Anderson-Whymark, the senior curator of Prehistory (Palaeolithic to Neolithic) at the National Museum in Scotland, wrote on Twitter that only about 20 of these polished stone balls have been found in Orkney.
Prof. Cummings said in The Scotsman, "sadly this is a site that is disappearing into the sea so we are extracting this information before it is basically lost forever.”


Tags archaeology history scotland
