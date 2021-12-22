Ancient underwater treasure found in Caesarea with Christian gold ring

Every sailor knows: for a ship, a harbor is a safe place that can become very dangerous in certain conditions. It is not, therefore, surprising that two ancient ships dating back to around the 3rd and the 14th centuries CE wrecked in the same spot j ust meters off the coast of Caesarea, over 1,000 years apart.

Centuries later, maritime archaeologists found the treasures they carried side by side, as the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday.

The artifacts include hundreds of silver coins, a precious gemstone with a lyre carved on the surface, bronze bells and a heavy golden ring bearing the symbol of the ‘good shepherd dating back to the very beginning of Christianity.

“The ships were probably anchored nearby and were wrecked by a storm,” said Jacob Sharvit and Dror Planer of the IAA Marine Archaeology Unit. “They may have been anchored offshore after getting into difficulty, or fearing stormy weather because sailors know well that mooring in shallow, open water outside of a port is dangerous and prone to disaster.”

The archaeologists found many pieces of the ships, including a broken metal anchor, bronze nails, a piece of a hull and some pipes.

The underwater discovery of the gold ring. (credit: ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY MARINE ARCHAEOLOGY UNIT)

The more modern ship was carrying a hoard of about 560 coins from the Mamaluk period.

Coins, both bronze and silver were also found associated with the earlier ship, which revealed also some personal items likely belonging to its passengers: an eagle figurine – a symbol of the Romnnna rule – another figurine shaped as a dancer wearing a comic mask and pottery vessels.

Perhaps the most extraordinary find however was the gold ring. Thick and shaped as an octagon, the ring carried a green stone with a young sheperd wrapped in a tunic engraved on it. The “good sheperd” is one of the earliest expressions to refer to Jesus, used multiple times in the Gospels.

Hoard of coins from the Mamluk period including cut coins. (credit: DAFNA GAZIT/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

“I am the good shepherd,” reads a verse in John. “The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.”

Caesarea was home to an important early Christian community and it is mentioned several times in the New Testament.

Among others, the Roman centurion Cornelius is said to have been baptized here by the apostle Peter (Acts 10:10).

Caesarea port, aerial view. (credit: YAAKOV SHMIDOV/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)