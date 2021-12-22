The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Ancient underwater treasure found in Caesarea with Christian gold ring

Maritime archaeologists found several precious artifacts, hundreds of silver coins from two shipwrecks dating over a millennium apart in the ancient harbor.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2021 09:49
Gold ring with gemma engraved with the figure of the Good Shepherd. (photo credit: DAFNA GAZIT/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Gold ring with gemma engraved with the figure of the Good Shepherd.
(photo credit: DAFNA GAZIT/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Every sailor knows: for a ship, a harbor is a safe place that can become very dangerous in certain conditions. It is not, therefore, surprising that two ancient ships dating back to around the 3rd and the 14th centuries CE wrecked in the same spot just meters off the coast of Caesarea, over 1,000 years apart.
Centuries later, maritime archaeologists found the treasures they carried side by side, as the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday.
The artifacts include hundreds of silver coins, a precious gemstone with a lyre carved on the surface, bronze bells and a heavy golden ring bearing the symbol of the ‘good shepherd dating back to the very beginning of Christianity.
“The ships were probably anchored nearby and were wrecked by a storm,” said Jacob Sharvit and Dror Planer of the IAA Marine Archaeology Unit. “They may have been anchored offshore after getting into difficulty, or fearing stormy weather because sailors know well that mooring in shallow, open water outside of a port is dangerous and prone to disaster.”
The archaeologists found many pieces of the ships, including a broken metal anchor, bronze nails, a piece of a hull and some pipes.
The underwater discovery of the gold ring. (credit: ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY MARINE ARCHAEOLOGY UNIT) The underwater discovery of the gold ring. (credit: ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY MARINE ARCHAEOLOGY UNIT)
The more modern ship was carrying a hoard of about 560 coins from the Mamaluk period.
Coins, both bronze and silver were also found associated with the earlier ship, which revealed also some personal items likely belonging to its passengers: an eagle figurine – a symbol of the Romnnna rule – another figurine shaped as a dancer wearing a comic mask and pottery vessels.
Perhaps the most extraordinary find however was the gold ring. Thick and shaped as an octagon, the ring carried a green stone with a young sheperd wrapped in a tunic engraved on it. The “good sheperd” is one of the earliest expressions to refer to Jesus, used multiple times in the Gospels.
Hoard of coins from the Mamluk period including cut coins. (credit: DAFNA GAZIT/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) Hoard of coins from the Mamluk period including cut coins. (credit: DAFNA GAZIT/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
“I am the good shepherd,” reads a verse in John. “The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.”
Caesarea was home to an important early Christian community and it is mentioned several times in the New Testament.
Among others, the Roman centurion Cornelius is said to have been baptized here by the apostle Peter (Acts 10:10).
Caesarea port, aerial view. (credit: YAAKOV SHMIDOV/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) Caesarea port, aerial view. (credit: YAAKOV SHMIDOV/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
“This was the first instance of a non-Jew being accepted into the Christian community,” said Sharvit. “From here, the Christian religion began to be disseminated across the world.”


Tags archaeology jews Christians Caesarea Biblical archaeology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Human Rights Watch's 'apartheid' claims outrageous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Two-state solution still is Israel's only option - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Andrea Samuels

Growing up with Christmas as a Jew in the UK - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Micah Halpern

Every Jewish name tells a Jewish story - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Noa Zilberman

Everyone wants to be successful until they learn what it actually takes

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

‘Obsessed’ Biden administration put settlements on par with Iran nukes

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech at the White House in August.
4

One Israeli family causes mass Omicron outbreak - here’s how

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

COVID: Israel adds France, Spain, UAE to list of 'red' countries

A SIGN at Ben-Gurion Airport directs passengers to the COVID-19 testing area.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by