The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Mantua, Italy, building Jewish museum on burial site of Kabbalist masters

The Jewish cemetery of San Nicolò is located in Mantua, a small northern Italian town in the Po Valley with a Jewish history dating back to the 12th century.

By GIOVANNI VIGNA/JTA
Published: JANUARY 7, 2022 03:28
A neglected armory in Mantua, Italy, will become a "House of Remembrance" to spotlight the town's Jewish history. (photo credit: GIOVANNI VIGNA/JTA)
A neglected armory in Mantua, Italy, will become a "House of Remembrance" to spotlight the town's Jewish history.
(photo credit: GIOVANNI VIGNA/JTA)
After years of disagreement, local officials and Italy’s umbrella Jewish group reached an agreement to turn an armory built on top of a centuries-old Jewish cemetery into a “House of Remembrance” museum.
The Jewish cemetery of San Nicolò is located in Mantua, a small northern Italian town in the Po Valley with a Jewish history dating back to the 12th century. The graveyard was built in 1442 with the approval of the noble Gonzaga family, who reigned over Mantua during the Renaissance era. It served the needs of the small local Jewish community until the 18th century and is believed to be the resting place of at least two famed Italian kabbalist masters: Rabbis Menachem Azariah da Fano and Mosheh Zacuto.
During the Holocaust, the Nazis turned the area into a makeshift concentration camp. It later fell under the jurisdiction of the Italian military before being handed back over to local Mantua leaders.
Now the graveyard is covered by unkempt grass and shrubs and surrounded by five warehouses from its dark 20th-century past that have fallen into disrepair.
The municipality has planned on renovating the area for years, but a group of rabbis, some of whom are affiliated with the Central Rabbinical Congress of the USA and Canada — a consortium of Haredi Orthodox groups that aims to preserve Jewish cemeteries around the world — argued that the plan would destroy the cemetery and its soil. They clashed not only with local municipal leaders, but also with Emanuele Colorni, president of the Jewish Community of Mantua, who believed they were holding up the process for unnecessary religious reasons.
A view inside one of the abandoned warehouses at the site. (credit: GIOVANNI VIGNA/JTA) A view inside one of the abandoned warehouses at the site. (credit: GIOVANNI VIGNA/JTA)
One of the people Mantua leaders negotiated with was Rabbi Chizkiya Kalmanowitz, who acted as a delegate of the umbrella Union of Italian Jewish Communities group, or UCEI. He also has both American and Israeli citizenship and was arrested in Israel in 2012 for trying to steal bones from an archaeological site outside of Jerusalem.
A new feasibility plan, agreed upon by municipal officers and UCEI, has arranged for a renovation of the warehouses in a way that does not tamper with the soil. All walking surfaces and the series of buildings — including an eco-friendly hostel and a center for people with disabilities — will be raised above the ground. The graveyard will be fenced off.
The House of Remembrance, which will spotlight the history of Jews in the region, will be housed in a Hapbsurg-era armory on the site.
“We wanted in every way to find a solution to redevelop the neighborhood after decades of decay and neglect, by respecting the history of the place, strongly marked by the religious dimension,” said Andrea Murari, a municipal city planning counselor. “Constant confrontation has led us to design a better project, culturally richer than the initial one. It’s essential that a splendid area of the town is finally recovered.”
The project, which is funded by 6.5 million euros from the Italian government, will start in March and conclude by 2024.
Kalmanowitz did not offer comment on the agreement. Colorni repeated his criticism of the Orthodox rabbis who had inserted themselves into the debate from outside of the community.
“I’m happy for the conclusion of the negotiation — what bothers me is the interference of the rabbis who presumed to modify the project,” he told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “The designers had to patiently meet Kalmanowitz’s claims. The rabbis want to impose Jewish law, which has nothing to do with Italian laws.”


Tags italy kabbalah diaspora jews diaspora cemetery
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis must take responsibility amid Omicron outbreak - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israelis must start taking responsibility for themselves - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Is another Gaza war inevitable? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Meet Mansour Abbas’s radical Jewish adviser - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by