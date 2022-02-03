16th-Century letter from famed Kabbalist ‘The Arizal’ revealed

A letter addressed to 16th century Kabbalist Rabbi Yitzhak Luria – commonly known as “The Ari”, “The Holy Ari” or “The Arizal” – was revealed on Tuesday.

The letter, which was sent to Luria by someone named David and requested support for a fundraiser, was discovered in the binding of an antique book. Ezra Gorodesky, an American-born Jerusalem resident who collaborated with the National Library of Israel for nearly six decades, discovered the original letter.

The letter is significant because it is among the first items of physical evidence that prove Luria’s existence. While The Arizal is regarded as one of the most important figures in the history of Kabbalah, no physical manuscripts on mystical topics that he himself wrote are known to have survived. Practically all that we know about him has come down through the students who surrounded him in Safed – most prominently Rabbi Chaim Vital, who spread the teachings of The Arizal across the Middle East.

A few other original documents relating to the life of the Ari have been found in the Cairo Geniza, though this discovery by Ezra Godoresky was the best-preserved of the findings from Godoresky. Godoresky, who was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and passed away in January 2021, was an avid collector of artifacts and had made many donations to the National Library of Israel.

“I have a very rare disease – collecting,” he once told The National Library of Israel. “And I thought if I’d give my collection to the Library it would be a cure and I wouldn’t need to collect anymore. But interestingly, the next day I bought a book. So I guess there’s just no cure.”