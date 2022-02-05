The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Archaeologists find weapon parts and temple in ancient Greek city in Italy

The city of Velia was part of a group of Greek colonies along the coast of southern Italy called Magna Graecia.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2022 06:05
Excavation area of Velia (Elea) near Ascea in Campania, Italy (photo credit: ALMARE/CC BY-SA 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Excavation area of Velia (Elea) near Ascea in Campania, Italy
(photo credit: ALMARE/CC BY-SA 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Archaologists found two helmets, metal pieces believed to be from weapons and the ruins of an ancient temple in the town of Velia, Italy, where a Greek colony once existed.

According to a report in The Guardian, the metal pieces and helmets could be traced to the Battle of Alalia during the sixth-century BCE. In the naval battle, Greek ships defeated Carthaginian and Etruscan forces.

In excavations at the site in Velia, which would have been the acropolis of the ancient settlement, archaeologists also uncovered the walls of a temple and vases with the word "sacred" on them, according to the report.

Velia was part of a group of Greek colonies along the coast of southern Italy called Magna Graecia.

There may have also been offerings to the Greek goddess of wisdom, Athena, at the site, according to Massimo Osanna, the director-general of Italian museums.

Temple of Hera II at Paestum (sometimes called the Temple of Neptune) (credit: BERTHOLD WERNER/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Temple of Hera II at Paestum (sometimes called the Temple of Neptune) (credit: BERTHOLD WERNER/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

He added that the new findings "shed fresh light on the history of the powerful Greek colony," adding that the country's culture minister Dario Franceschini said the discoveries show the need to continue to fund research.



Tags italy archaeology history greece artifacts
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
2

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
3

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
4

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
5

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by