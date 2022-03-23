The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Thousands of ancient artifacts seized, 52 people arrested in int'l operation

91 gold coins worth half a million euros were among the antiquities snagged in an operation involving 28 countries across the world.

By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Published: MARCH 23, 2022 18:30
Italian Carabinieri Corps seized 79 archaeological antiquities of different types and age from the Mediterranean region. (photo credit: INTERPOL)
Italian Carabinieri Corps seized 79 archaeological antiquities of different types and age from the Mediterranean region.
(photo credit: INTERPOL)

In a sweeping global police operation targeting illegal trafficking in cultural objects earlier this month, INTERPOL arrested 52 people and seized 9,408 cultural artifacts from around the world including archaeological antiquities, furniture, coins, paintings, musical instruments and statuettes.

The movie-worthy operation, dubbed Pandora VI, was led by the Spanish Guardia Civil and involved cooperation among 28 countries from across European, ranging from the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Latvia through France, Germany and Greece to Poland, Serbia, Cyprus, and Malta. The United States and Kosovo, which is not a member of INTERPOL, also took part.

Among the stolen artifacts rescued from the illegal antiquities market was a treasure of 91 gold coins from the Roman Empire worth an estimated $548,772 on the black market, seized by the Spanish National Police.  

The police began their investigation after identifying the coins in a well-known auction house in Madrid. Investigators were fortuitously later able to identify the Spanish archaeological site from where the coins were looted, which is not always the case.

When an antiquity is taken out of its archaeological setting by antiquity thieves and trafficked illegally, historical context is lost.

French Customs alone seized 4,231 archaeological objects including some 3,000 coins, as well as bells, buckles, rings and pieces of pottery. (credit: INTERPOL) French Customs alone seized 4,231 archaeological objects including some 3,000 coins, as well as bells, buckles, rings and pieces of pottery. (credit: INTERPOL)

The Pandora VI operation was coordinated at the international level by Europol, INTERPOL and the World Customs Organization (WCO), according to an INTERPOL statement.

Even as travel and movement restrictions continued throughout Europe last year into the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, law enforcement authorities monitored and ran checks and controls in airports and at bordering crossing points, in auction houses, museums and private homes to monitor the movement of stolen cultural artifacts.

The operational phase of Pandora VI took place from June 1-September 30, 2021, and is part of the annual Operation Pandora which was first launched in 2016 and has led to 407 arrests and a recovery of 147,050 cultural objects to date.

Ancient artifact recovered in Cyprus during the international Pandora VI police operation. (credit: INTERPOL) Ancient artifact recovered in Cyprus during the international Pandora VI police operation. (credit: INTERPOL)

Operational Coordination Units working secretly around the clock established in conjunction with Europol and the WCO and INTERPOL shared information, sent alerts and warnings, and performed cross-checks in international and national databases, according to the statement.

The National Police Force of the Netherlands organized a cyber patrol week with special focus on the monitoring of suspicious online market sales.

French Customs alone seized 4,231 archaeological objects including some 3,000 coins, as well as bells, buckles, rings and pieces of pottery which were looted from archaeological sites by a single individual using a metal detector.

Interestingly, metal detectors remain a hot commodity among looters, with seven European law enforcement authorities reporting the seizure of 90 metal detectors destined for illicit use at archaeological sites.

In a separate case, French Customs also seized three ancient statuettes dating back to the La Tolita – Tumaco pre-Columbian culture.

Officers from US Customs and Border Protection seized a shipment containing 13 pieces of ancient Mexican artifacts from the Post-Classic to the Aztec era, including one skull and 12 adzes, or chopping tools.

Romanian police recovered and returned a 13th century processional cross which had been stolen from the Evangelical Church Museum of Cisnadie in 2016. The object had been recorded in INTERPOL’s Stolen Works of Art Database and was identified via INTERPOL’s ID-Art mobile app.

Officers from the Greek Hellenic Police recovered a marble column dating back from the Roman period, alongside 13 ancient coins and three pottery vessels dating from the Hellenistic period, while the Italian Carabinieri Corps seized 79 archaeological antiquities of different types and age stemming from the Mediterranean region. These were lacking documentation certifying their lawful origin or import into the country.

In the Netherlands, the Arts and Antiquities Crime Unit of the National Police Force recovered two Kees Verweij paintings which had been reported as stolen, following checks of an online sales catalogue involving an Amsterdam auction house.

The sting operations continue, INTERPOL said in their statement, with over 170 ongoing investigations still in process.

“More seizures and arrests are anticipated as investigators around the globe continue their pursuit of those spoiling and destroying cultural heritage,” said the INTERPOL statement.



Tags interpol police antiquities investigation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by