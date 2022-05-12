The Nabatean Incense Trade Route has long sparked the imagination with exotic images of desert camel caravans laden with fragrant and rare spices and perfumes crossing long expanses of desert to Western consumers hungry for luxury goods.

But Israeli researchers now say the trade route was a two-way street and included fish from the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, Nile River oysters and exquisite bowls from the Nabatean capital of Petra going back to the East along the trade route.

The ancient trade route was a network of land and sea routes that linked the Arabian Peninsula and Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea in long-distance, crisscrossing trade routes across Africa and Eurasia, with activity peaking during the Nabatean and Roman periods between the 3rd century BCE and 2nd century CE.

The main trade route passed through Petra, in modern-day Jordan, via the Ramon Crater and the Negev Hills to the seaport in Gaza.

“Imagine you just reached the port of Gaza with your caravan of camels and unloaded all your wares from the East, what kind of things would you bring back?” said Prof. Guy Bar Oz, of the School of Archaeology and Marine Cultures at the University of Haifa who led the study which was published in Cambridge University Press’ journal Antiquity.

Other participants in the study include PhD student Roy Galili from Ben Gurion University, Prof. Gideon Avni, Dr. Tali Erickson-Gini and Dr. Yotam Tepper from the Israel Antiquities Authority, Dr. Daniel Fox from Cambridge University and research student Nofar Shamir of the University of Haifa.

“The findings reflect the beginnings of globalization processes in the ancient world and the special importance of the Middle East and the desert expanses in particular, at the crossroads of East and West,” said the researchers.

Bar Oz noted that the history of the trade route has been known from texts written by the ancient consumers of the products in the West, but nothing has been known about the route from the perspective of those in the East, where till now no texts about the route have been found.

“The history has been told by those who wrote in the consumption centers in the West,” he said. “Pliny sitting in Italy tells about the perfumes arriving from the route along 46 stations in 46 days from Yemen to the port in Gaza.”

Archaeological evidence has documented the demand for luxury products brought from the East including frankincense and myrrh and spices such as cinnamon, black pepper, vanilla, cumin, turmeric and ginger. Remains of these ancient luxury goods have also recently been found at archaeological sites in Israel, most recently in Jerusalem in wine jars with residues of vanilla.

While most archaeological research of the trade route had focused on the commodities in transit and on excavations of major centers along the routes, the Israeli researchers turned their attention toward the ancient garbage dumps of smaller “caravanserai,” small public buildings used for sheltering caravans and other travelers usually built outside the walls of towns and villages.

The only way to discover information about the eastern direction of the route, Bar Oz said, is to dig through the archaeological remains along the ancient pit stops.

Focusing on the raw material that passed along the route by the caravans along their journey, the researchers dug up piles of garbage that had accumulated in the three main stations in the Negev Desert: at the Othan Mor (Moa) stopover and Sha’ar Ramon (Khan Saharonim), both of which served as hostels for the merchants leading the caravans, and also on the side of caverns that served as guard posts to protect the road against marauders.

They hoped the garbage they found would help them answer more questions about how the caravans functioned, about which there has been little information, said Bar Oz.

The researchers excavated through domestic waste which included animal bones, human excrement, botanical material, mollusk shells, potsherds, and other artifacts to get to the bottom of the question.

“Inside the rubbish dumps, we hoped to find the food scraps and utensils used to prepare the food. Among other things, we wanted to use the variety of raw materials discovered to determine in which direction the trading caravans traveled. Did the merchant convoys carry goods only from east to west or did trade flourish in the opposite direction and the caravans return laden on the way back well?” he said.

Their excavation discovered evidence of an expansive local economy that supported the trading caravans, including bones from sheep, pigs, game animals, and chicken eggshells as well as fish bones, several types of seafood from the Mediterranean Sea and Red Sea, and remnants of edible oysters from the Nile River.

They also found a variety of seeds from fruits such as grapes and peaches, and grains and legumes. Researchers say the large number of olive and date seeds uncovered reflects the importance of these agricultural products in the trade route economy.

According to Bar-Oz, the remains are an indication of the foods available to the caravan merchants at the ancient desert rest stops, known as khans, along the trade route, and also what was traded on the way back to the East.

In addition to food remains, archaeologists also found fragments of luxury Nabatean pottery and glass they believe were traded to the East.

“It is like in rest areas along highways you can find a McDonalds. Part of what we found is what was sold to the caravan merchants and part was the commodities moved along the route,” said Bar Oz. “It very much reminds me of the 25-day trek I did in the Himalayas. As you move up the mountain you can buy a coca-cola, but it will be more expensive than on the bottom. You can decide to do without a cola, but as you go up the more expensive it will be.”

Bar Oz said they identified three main trends: an intercontinental trade with a central axis to Southeast Asia, an international trade that connected marine sources, especially between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, and local trade which formed the sort of “economic belt” of the road supplying raw materials and food for the travelers on the road.

“This really sparks the imagination,” said Bar Oz. “This is not just history. You can actually touch it, you can do analysis and tell what the varieties were, where they came from. It is just a snapshot but it gives you the desire to do more research and investigation.”