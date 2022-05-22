Locals maintain history of Harran where Bible says Abraham rested

The modern-day city of Harran, with a population of close to 80,000, has existed in the same location in southeastern Turkey at the northern tip of the fertile crescent, which stretches from parts of northern Egypt up through the Levant, southern Iraq, Syria and parts of Iraq and Turkey, for some 4,000 years.

According to local folklore, this is the city mentioned in Genesis where Abraham’s father Terah decides to settle after originally setting out to lead his large family from the city of Ur to Canaan. Tradition here also says that this is the spot where Adam and Eve came to when they were thrown out of heaven, because although today it is a mostly semi-arid area, as part of the Fertile Crescent it was once a place of plenty where hard work would bring results. It is also believed by local tradition, that near here is the mountain range where Noah’s ark rested after the flood, and not Mount Ararat in Armenia, and that Harran was one of the seven cities to be established after the flood.

Among the finds of the earliest archaeological excavations in 1951-56 and later in 1983 at the ancient mound inside the city of Haran were a 16-line cuneiform inscription from the 6th century BCE regarding the Babylonian king Nabunaid alongside a terracotta tablet piece with a 4-line cuneiform inscription regarding the same king, among other objects. In excavations since 2003, figurines from the Early Bronze Age, Assyrian cylinder seals dating from 1950 BCE and thousands of objects from the Hittite, Hellenistic, Roman-Byzantine, Islamic, Umayyads, Abbasids, Fatimids, Zhendies, Ayyubids and Seljuk periods have also been found.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Ruins of the ancient dwellings of the city have been excavated near a partially-reconstructed wall of the ancient Islamic period University of Harran, revealing courtyards and household items re-known in the ancient world for its astrological study of the sky, stars and moons, and the renovation of the ruins of the 2000-year-old castle of Harran is planned to be open to visitors next year.

One of the trademark building styles in the oldest section of the modern-day city of Harran are the bee-hive homes, the oldest of which are only 200 years old and which most are used as stables for animals today, with their distinctive beehive roofs.

Reconstruction of ancient University of Harran. Tower of mosque served also as an observatory. (credit: JUDITH SUDILOVSKY)

Resat Ozyavuz, 42, turned his grandfather’s beehive home, where he lived until the age of 13, into an open museum for visitors, called Harran Evi, greeting them like a modern-day Abraham for tea in a tent set up outside the house compound.

Consisting of a central courtyard encircled by several interconnected buildings, the distinctive bee-hive shaped conic roofs kept the homes warm in the winter and cool during the hot summer months, similar to dome roofs that were used in the parts of the Levant, including in relatively modern Arab houses, and whose usage goes back into pre-history and were built in ancient Mesopotamia, and have been found in Persia.

“Haran is a place known of old wisdom,” said Ozyavuz, who on one hand wears a ring with the seal of King Solomon, and on the other hand a ring with the ancient symbol of the mythical Phoenix bird, which rebirths itself from its ashes. The Seal of Solomon, which looks like the Jewish Star of David symbol, is a creation of mystical medieval Middle Eastern writers who said God engraved Solomon’s ring and the symbol allows people who wear it to feel the strength of ancient knowledge and experience. It is used by the three Abrahamic faiths.

Ozyavuz’s own family emigrated to Haran some 300 years ago from Iraq.

“It is nice to know that there were so many cultures in this area,” he said. “They are all different cultures and we absorbed something from each one. For me, it is special to continue farming here and welcome visitors. It makes me happy to follow in Abraham’s tradition and welcoming people to my tent.”