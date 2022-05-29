Hasmonean aqueduct to Jerusalem exposed in Jerusalem neighborhood

For 2000 years, the city of Jerusalem received its main water supply from a low-level aqueduct which wound its way along a route of 21 kilometers from Solomon’s Pool located south of Bethlehem all the way to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City.

A new segment of this aqueduct has recently been exposed in an Israel Antiquities Authority excavation directed by Alexander Wiegmann of the Israel Antiquities Authority under Alkachi Street in the Armon Hanatsiv neighborhood in a joint project with the Jerusalem Municipality and the Moriah Jerusalem Development Corporation, the IAA announced on Sunday.

Exposed section of Hasmonean-age Jerusalem aqueduct (credit: Yaniv Berman, Israel Antiquities Authority).

Hasmonean engineering

This feat of ancient engineering ingenuity was built with a very slight gradient-descending just over one meter along every kilometer on average, with a 30-meter difference in elevation. It was initiated by the Hasmonean kings in order to increase the water supply to Jerusalem and in particular to the Temple Mount.

Jerusalem’s location as an ancient city was chosen because of its proximity to the large reliable water source of the Gihon Spring.

Exposed section of Hasmonean-age Jerusalem aqueduct. (credit: ALEXANDER WIEGMANN/IAA)

Ya'akov Billig of the Israel Antiquities Authority, who has researched the ancient aqueducts in Jerusalem and took part in the recent excavation, noted that the spring was situated on the vulnerable lower slopes of the mountain.

“Cities were generally built on more strategic higher ground, and the spring being situated low on the mountain slope, was a vulnerable location,” he said.

So how did the aqueduct last?

Over time different solutions were found for keeping the water secure, including fortifications, tunnels and cisterns, said Billig.

As the population grew and technology improved bringing water from a larger water source further from the city as possible, he said, was dependent on the accuracy of their measurements of the difference in elevations.

“It is a matter of technology and of the instruments in measuring the relative altitudes and choosing the proper route it can follow with the water constantly going downhill,” he added.

They had to somehow manage to know in antiquity what the difference in elevation was over great distances. Water only moves from up to down. Yaakov Billig, Isarel Antiquities Authority

He said the low-level aqueduct was the first in a series of aqueducts that kept getting longer and more sophisticated, he said.

Due to the newly exposed aqueduct’s ingenuity and quality, it continued to be used off and on — depending on whether the ruling authorities had the will and budget to maintain it — until the British Mandate 100 years ago when the invention of electric pumps replaced it, he said.

Billig said there were two aqueducts that brought water from Solomon’s Pools, located between Bethlehem and Efrat to Jerusalem: the Low-Level Aqueduct and the High-Level Aqueduct.

The High-Level Aqueduct was made later on and began at a higher elevation reaching a higher destination point in the city, he said.

“It was more sophisticated, maybe be too sophisticated to keep it up and it went out of use after 500 years, at the end of the Byzantine period around 1500 years ago so it is not as well known,” he said.

What else are the archaeologists finding?

Slowly portions of it are also being uncovered, and several sections are visible in some places such as Bethlehem, and Jerusalem in Givat Hamatos, Hebron Road and Ramat Rahel. A portion was recently found in Gilo.

“It amazes us to think how they managed in antiquity to make the accurate measurements of elevation along with such a long distance, choosing the route along the mountainous terrain and calculating the necessary gradient, all this without the modern sophisticated instruments we have today,” he said.

“It was really a magnificent and fascinating engineering feat that they managed with the old-fashioned instruments they had then to accurately measure and calculate and execute this project and it worked. And since it was planned and constructed so well it was used on and off for 2000 years,” he added

Following the excavation, conservation experts will do preservation work on the remains of the aqueduct and it will then be open to the public.