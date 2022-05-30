The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Remains of a 2,200 year old outpost found near Jerusalem hospital

The outpost, called Ma'ale Romaim, was built during the Hasmonean period, near the road that led to Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 30, 2022 05:09

Updated: MAY 30, 2022 05:11
The Siege and Destruction of Jerusalem by the Romans Under the Command of Titus, A.D. 70 (photo credit: DAVID ROBERTS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The Siege and Destruction of Jerusalem by the Romans Under the Command of Titus, A.D. 70
(photo credit: DAVID ROBERTS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

In the area of ​​the Herzog Medical Center in Givat Shaul, Jerusalem, the restoration of an ancient archeological outpost was completed this month.

The outpost, called Ma'ale Romaim, was built during the Hasmonean period, near the road that led to Jerusalem.

Archaeological restoration work has revealed that this is, in fact, an outpost, which served as a small fortress in the Hasmonean period. Around it were terraces with agricultural crops, and it was probably built to protect the farmers and their livestock from looting.

The excavations at the site began as early as 1967 and were conducted by the Greek archaeologist Prof. Vaslius Tzafirs.

According to Prof. Tsafirs, the outpost was probably inhabited continuously for 600 years, from the Hasmonean period, 230 BC, to the Byzantine period 395 AD.

History

In 63 AD, the Romans took over the territories of Israel. The Roman forces aided the outpost to defend the road ascending to Jerusalem and added a second floor, to improve the observation and defense capability of the outpost. The staircase, built by the Romans, that connected the first and second floors of the outpost was kept in good condition and restored.

"An exciting addition to a modern hospital, which serves the population of Jerusalem and its surroundings is an archeological site that sheds light on more than 2,000 years of the history of the land of Israel and [certain periods that] are considered dark in the history of the Jewish people," Dr. Yehezkel Ken, Director of the Herzog Medical Center, said.

"[The archaeological site] sheds light on more than 2,000 years of the history of the land of Israel and [certain periods that] are considered dark in the history of the Jewish people."

Herzog Medical Center Director Dr. Yehezkel Ken

The archaeological restoration revealed a circular structure inside the outpost, in which, according to some theories, a lime pit (a kind of kiln) was built.

During the excavations, many pottery vessels from different periods were discovered in the area, shedding light on its history. Among the findings were pottery bottles for oils and perfumes from the Hasmonean period, clay candles for lighting and deep red bowls.

"We strive to raise funds to take another step in the restoration work and establish an archeological garden on the site that will allow the general public to visit this important historical structure," Ken added. 



Tags Israel Jerusalem archeology romans
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
4

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.
5

Texas school shooting: 19 students, two teachers killed

People react outside the Sgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by