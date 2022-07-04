The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

2,000-year-old Iron Age 'death pit' helps understand ancient civilization

"People who lived here were also buried here and so we can understand their burial practices and their belief system," an Archaeologist said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 4, 2022 03:49

Updated: JULY 4, 2022 04:31
Early medieval skeleton (photo credit: Anni Byard/Oxfordshire County Council)
Early medieval skeleton
(photo credit: Anni Byard/Oxfordshire County Council)

At the archeological site in Winterborne Kingston, Dorset, a number of rounded structures from the Iron Age, as well as pits were discovered by archaeology students last September, these findings date back to around 100 years BC.

Over the past several weeks, a team of Bournemouth students have been excavating the site, and have dug up and uncovered skeletons of women and men as well as the body parts of animals in storage pits that were most likely originally used to hold grain.

“Sites across Dorset in the Late Iron Age are unique because the communities here buried their dead in defined cemeteries, elsewhere in the country they would either be cremated,or placed in rivers, but in Dorset, it seems they did things rather differently" archaeologist Dr. Miles Russell, an archaeologist at Bournemouth University said. 

"We know a great deal about the period during and after the Roman conquest of Britain, but in regards to the period before their arrival  we do not have anything written, the answers to how they lived come solely from what we find in the ground,” Russell added.

“In some pits, animal parts had been placed onto and together with other animals, for example we found a cow’s head on the body of a sheep. We don’t know why they would have done this, to us it’s frankly bizarre, but it’s a fascinating new insight into their belief systems.”

The discovery

In this latest discovery, a team has found evidence of what food the people that once lived here ate or what animals they've kept and what kind of pottery they were using, " archaeologist Harry Manely said in a video posted by Bournemouth University from the archeological site.

"What's nice is that we are not only getting a deeper understanding of the people who lived here but we're in fact learning from the skeletal materials how they died"

Harry Manley, archaeologist

"What's nice is that we are not only getting a deeper understanding of the people who lived here but we're in fact learning from the skeletal materials how they died,"

"People who lived here were also buried here and so we can understand their burial practices and their belief system; that fits back into our wider understanding of how different cultures were living here but also how we perceive them as well,"



Tags archaeology Britain romans
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
4

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
5

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by