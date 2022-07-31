The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Researchers find evidence plesiosaurs inhabited freshwater in Morocco -study

Fossils discovered in Morocco indicate that plesiosaurs were adapted to freshwater conditions and may have spent their entire lives in freshwater.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 31, 2022 03:49
Leptocleidus capensis, a plesiosaur from the Early Cretaceous of South Africa, pencil drawing, digital coloring (photo credit: NOBU TAMURA/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Leptocleidus capensis, a plesiosaur from the Early Cretaceous of South Africa, pencil drawing, digital coloring
(photo credit: NOBU TAMURA/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Plesiosaurs were a group of marine reptiles found all around the world during the Late Triassic to Late Cretaceous era.

In a new peer-reviewed study published on Wednesday in the scientific journal Cretaceous Research, British and Moroccan researchers found the remains of plesiosaurs in freshwater deposits in Morocco, indicating that the reptiles may not only have inhabited ocean waters, as previously believed, but also freshwater environments.

The evidence includes teeth, bones, vertebrae and a humerus found in the mid-Cretaceous Kem Kem Group, an area that was once a freshwater body but is now part of the Sahara Desert.

The fossils indicate that plesiosaurs were adapted to freshwater conditions and may have spent their entire lives in freshwater.

From the teeth, which were lost while the plesiosaur was still alive and showed heavy wear, the researchers inferred that local plesiosaurs fed on armored fish.

Fossil of Peloneustes, an extinct reptile, at the Museum of Paleontology in Tübingen, Germany (credit: Ghedoghedo/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Fossil of Peloneustes, an extinct reptile, at the Museum of Paleontology in Tübingen, Germany (credit: Ghedoghedo/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Remarks by Dr. Nick Longrich

“It’s scrappy stuff, but isolated bones actually tell us a lot about ancient ecosystems and animals in them.”

Dr. Nick Longrich, corresponding author, Milner Centre for Evolution, University of Bath

Corresponding author Dr. Nick Longrich from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath said that the fossils contain invaluable information about plesiosaurs and their habitats.

“It’s scrappy stuff, but isolated bones actually tell us a lot about ancient ecosystems and animals in them,” he said, according to the university. “They’re so much more common than skeletons, they give you more information to work with.”

“The bones and teeth were found scattered and in different localities, not as a skeleton. So each bone and each tooth is a different animal. We have over a dozen animals in this collection.”

Based on their findings, the researchers believe that plesiosaurs, which were so adaptable that they existed for over 100 million years, may have repeatedly invaded freshwater bodies from saltwater bodies.



Tags scientific study prehistoric paleontology Reptiles
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
3

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
4

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
5

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by