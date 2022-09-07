The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Neolithic culinary traditions of ancient Brits uncovered -study

Analysis of ancient and incredibly well-preserved pottery found that those visiting the crannogs used smaller pots to cook cereals with milk and larger pots for meat-based dishes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 16:41
The Crannog Centre is reflected in Loch Tay in Perthshire, Scotland, Britain (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Crannog Centre is reflected in Loch Tay in Perthshire, Scotland, Britain
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A team of scientists, led by Dr. Simon Hammann and Dr. Lucy Cramp at the University of Bristol’s Department of Anthropology and Archaeology, has uncovered intriguing new insights into the diet of people living in Neolithic Britain and found evidence that cereals, including wheat, were cooked in pots.

The consumption of domesticated plants and animals first emerged in Britain and Ireland in the centuries around 4000 BCE, and it accompanies other novel traditions, practices and technology, including the use of pottery and new settlement and funerary practices.

The peer-reviewed study, published in Nature Communications, found that cereals were cooked in pots and mixed with dairy products and occasionally meat, probably to create early forms of gruel and stew.

Using chemical analysis of ancient and incredibly well-preserved pottery, found in the waters surrounding small artificial islands called "crannogs" in Scotland, researchers discovered that the people visiting these crannogs used smaller pots to cook cereals with milk and larger pots for meat-based dishes.

By using a highly sensitive approach to analyze organic residues extracted from Neolithic pottery, researchers were able to directly detect specific molecular biomarkers of the cereals that were cooked in the vessels themselves.

“It’s very exciting to see that cereal biomarkers in pots can actually survive under favorable conditions in samples from the time when cereals (and pottery) were introduced in Britain. Our lipid-based molecular method can complement archaeobotanical methods to investigate the introduction and spread of cereal agriculture,” Dr. Hammann said.

Cereal cultivation in Britain was probably introduced by migrant farmers from continental Europe, this is evidenced by some, often sparse, recovery of preserved cereal grains and other debris found at Neolithic sites.

Ceremonial Cereal 

Another intriguing discovery the study found was the fact that many of the pots analyzed had intricate decorations, which could suggest they may have had some sort of ceremonial use.

Since the actual function of the crannogs themselves is also not yet fully understood, with some being far too small for permanent residence, the research provides new insights into possible ways these constructions were used.

“This research gives us a window into the culinary traditions of early farmers living at the northwestern edge of Europe, whose lifeways are little understood. It gives us the first glimpse of the sorts of practices that were associated with these enigmatic islet locations,” Dr. Cramp explained.

“This research gives us a window into the culinary traditions of early farmers living at the northwestern edge of Europe, whose lifeways are little understood. It gives us the first glimpse of the sorts of practices that were associated with these enigmatic islet locations,”

Dr. Lucy Cramp

Crannog sites in the Outer Hebrides are currently the focus of the four-year Arts and Humanities Research Council-funded ‘Islands of Stone’ project, directed by two of the paper's authors, Duncan Garrow from the University of Reading and Fraser Sturt from the University of Southampton, along with Angela Gannon, Historic Environment Scotland.



Tags food scotland scientific study archeology
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by