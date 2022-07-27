Scottish auction house selling replica Nazi memorabilia

McTears auction in Glasgow, Scotland is offering “A group of reproduction Third Reich badges and medals” at its Friday, July 29th “Antiques and Interiors” auction.

“We are horrified to see an auction house out of Glasgow, Scotland selling Nazi (replica) memorabilia,” tweeted Stop Antisemitism on Tuesday.

We are horrified to see an auction house out of Glasgow, Scotland selling Nazi (replica) memorabilia. These items symbolize the murder of millions killed during the Holocaust by the SS Nazi regime and should not be monetized. We urge @McTears to immediately pull this lot. pic.twitter.com/Q5Yw9WhGoN — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) July 26, 2022

“These items symbolize the murder of millions killed during the Holocaust by the SS Nazi regime and should not be monetized,” the non-profit added.

Nazi memorabilia in auctions

Nazi memorabilia offered at auctions have drawn disdain from antisemitism watchdogs in the past. O’Gallerie Auctions in Portland, Oregon, offered Heinrich Himmler’s dagger and sheath for an estimated value between $8,000 and $12,000 in 2021 before removing the item from the auction.

A Jewish organization based in Toronto sounded the alarm on Encans en Ligne Montreal auction for promoting the sale of Nazi relics in 2020, which eventually led to the removal of the items by the website hosting the auction.

Hermann Historica auction house in Munich came under fire for selling a large collection of Nazi memorabilia, including some of Adolf Hitler's speaking notes. The Nazi memorabilia ended up in the hands of Geneva-based Lebanese entrepreneur Abdallah Chatila, who purchased the lot for €600,000 and donated it to Keren Hayesod.