The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Oldest medical amputation on record was performed 31,000 years ago - study

This early evidence of successful limb amputation suggests, according to the study, that some human foraging groups in Asia had sophisticated medical knowledge earlier than scientists imagined.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 03:57
Surgery tools (illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Surgery tools (illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Limb amputations are life-changing and life-saving procedures that are relatively common nowadays. While of course any amputation is a major invasive surgery, we generally do not worry about the patient surviving the procedures (barring any emergency situations) and living a full life beyond it, as we might worry for heart or brain surgery. This was not always the case; medical advances and the development of mobility aids have been a major boon for the amputee community in recent decades. However, according to a recent peer-reviewed Australian study, successful limb amputation is a phenomenon dating back more than 30,000 years. 

"In light of the much younger age of these prior findings, the discovery of a 31,000-year-old amputee in Borneo clearly has major implications for our understanding of the history of medicine."

 Study lead author Tim Maloney, a research fellow of archaeology at Griffith University

The dominant view regarding the evolution of medicine until this point was that the establishment of settled agricultural societies in the Neolithic period (10,000 years ago) was the catalyst for a myriad of previously unknown health problems. This, in turn, spurred the earliest known innovations in prehistoric medical practice. The earliest known amputation (before September study published in Nature ) is based on the discovery of the remains of a European Neolithic farmer in France. The remains are thought to be about 7,000 years old; the farmer's left forearm appears to have been surgically removed and partially healed. 

However, the study reports discovering the remains of a young person from Borneo, who had the lower third section of their left leg amputated - probably during childhood- and lived for several more years. These remains date back at least 31,000 years, and were intentionally buried in Liang Tebo cave, located in East Kalimantan, Indonesian Borneo. 

"It was a huge surprise that this ancient forager survived a very serious and life-threatening childhood operation, that the wound healed to form a stump and that they then lived for years in mountainous terrain with altered mobility," study co-author Melandri Vlok, a bioarchaeologist and postdoctoral research associate at the University of Sydney," said in a statement. "[This suggests] a high degree of community care."

MOUNT KINABALU is a prominent peak on the island of Borneo. (credit: REUTERS)MOUNT KINABALU is a prominent peak on the island of Borneo. (credit: REUTERS)

Implications for the history of medicine

This shockingly early evidence of successful limb amputation suggests, according to the study, that some human foraging groups in Asia had developed sophisticated medical knowledge millennia before the Neolithic farming transition.  

Researchers pointed out that it is too soon to know if this operation was an isolated incident or if such procedures were performed elsewhere in Asia or around the world. However, the discovery opens up a world of possibilities. 

"In light of the much younger age of these prior findings, the discovery of a 31,000-year-old amputee in Borneo clearly has major implications for our understanding of the history of medicine," study lead author Tim Maloney, a research fellow of archaeology at Griffith University, said in the statement.



Tags australia medicine indonesia Surgery archeology
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by