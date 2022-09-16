The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Climate change-sparked droughts reveal wonders lost beneath the water

Dozens of ancient and lost cities, sunken treasures and grim reminders have been revealed for the first time in years - and in some cases tens, hundreds and even thousands of years.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 12:40
Wreckage of a World War Two Nazi German warship is seen in the Danube in Prahovo, Serbia August 18, 2022. (photo credit: Fedja Grulovic/Reuters)
Wreckage of a World War Two Nazi German warship is seen in the Danube in Prahovo, Serbia August 18, 2022.
(photo credit: Fedja Grulovic/Reuters)

As droughts and heatwaves plague the Earth's surface due to the ravages of climate change, bodies of water have evaporated and revealed a hidden history of lost wonders.

Dozens of ancient and lost cities, sunken treasures and grim reminders of the past have been revealed for the first time in years - and in some cases tens, hundreds and even thousands of years.

Here are some of the extraordinary real-life places that were hidden beneath the waters.

Wreckage of a World War Two Nazi German warship is seen in the Danube in Prahovo, Serbia August 18, 2022. (credit: Fedja Grulovic/Reuters) Wreckage of a World War Two Nazi German warship is seen in the Danube in Prahovo, Serbia August 18, 2022. (credit: Fedja Grulovic/Reuters)
Interesting Italian finds

One such place where waters have dried up was in Italy, where rivers have somewhat dried up and revealed fascinating discoveries.

One such example is in the River Tiber, which runs through the city of Rome. Here, the record low water levels have revealed more of an ancient bridge that once crossed the river.

Known as the Pons Neronianus, this bridge is said to have been built at the behest of Roman Emperor Nero in the middle of the first century CE. 

The existence of the bridge itself wasn't in doubt. In fact, it can be seen whenever the water levels drop enough. But since the levels are so low now, we can see more than usual.

But this isn't the only discovery to happen in Italy.

The droughts and heat waves have also caused another river in the country, the River Po, to see extremely low water levels, resulting in the discovery of another surprising find, albeit one far more recent and far more dangerous: A live 450-kilogram bomb from World War II.

The bomb in question was spotted by fishermen near Mantua. Around 3,000 people living nearby had to be evacuated while the Italian military carried out a controlled explosion to destroy it.

Blast from the past: More World War II explosives found

The bomb in Italy wasn't even the only explosive from the Second World War discovered in Europe's rivers due to low water levels.

Drought and heat waves contributed to the river Danube dropping to some of its lowest water levels in a century, impacting the many countries the river runs through.

One of these countries, Serbia, had an alarming discovery: The hulls of over 20 Nazi German warships sunk in World War II.

Now, the fact that these warships were present here wasn't a surprise, as people have always known about them and the trouble they can cause shipping during low-tide.

But what makes them especially dangerous is the fact that many of these ships still have tons of ammunition and explosives, which are still live and can pose serious danger.

The remains of ships. And a lot of dead people

These droughts and low water levels aren't exclusive to Europe. This has been happening all over the world – including the US.

One such discovery happened in the Missouri River, which is also experiencing low water levels. Here, the low waters uncovered the wreckage of the North Alabama, a steamboat that sunk in 1870 while carrying hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of flour and whiskey, Newsweek reported.

But another far more mysterious shipwreck was found in Lake Mead, which is found in both Nevada and Arizona.

Found by treasure hunter and diver Dallas Rowley and uploaded to the YouTube channel Man + River, the mysterious wooden ship was found recently exposed in Lake Mead still ful of cargo and artifacts such as nail polish, a phone, a flag and plaques.

What makes this so mysterious is that there is no indication of what ship this is, when it sank or why it sank. 

But that isn't the only spooky discovery in Lake Mead – there are also dead bodies.

A number of bodies have been discovered so far, but experts are certain are untold hundreds more waiting to be discovered, Newsweek reported.

The fact that there are so many dead bodies in Lake Mead isn't too surprising. The lake is often listed as one of the deadliest national parks in the US, where over 250 people have died in the last decade, mostly due to drowning.

However, according to Outside magazine, Lake Mead also has one of the highest homicide rates of US national parks.

Indeed, this can be seen in another recent discovery in the lake due to low water levels: A pair of dead bodies trapped in a barrel.

Finding villages, a manmade island and an entire ancient city

Water levels are also low in the Lima River in Spain, which resulted in the uncovering of an entire ancient village. As noted by the BBC, this place, once known as the Roman camp Aquis Querquennis, is normally impossible to spot because of the water, but lower water levels have changed that.

Another lost village was found in Wales. The entirety of what remains of the lost Welsh village of Llanwddyn, having vanished beneath the waters in the 1800s during a construction project, have emerged once more due to drought, CNN reported.

And in Ireland, the droughts revealed something even stranger: An entire manmade island, known as a crannog. 

These ancient dwellings were known to have existed, but this one stood out because it was made of stone, rather than wood and clay, which may indicate it was meant for a person of considerably high status, as referred to by Sean Corey of the Loup Historical Society as "the highest of the highest king at that time," according to the BBC.

The archaeological site of Kemune in the dried-up area of the Mosul reservoir (credit: UNIVERSITIES OF FREIBURG AND TÜBINGEN, KAO)The archaeological site of Kemune in the dried-up area of the Mosul reservoir (credit: UNIVERSITIES OF FREIBURG AND TÜBINGEN, KAO)

But in Iraq, a discovery was made that seemingly blows all of this out of the water, even if that water was already low because of drought: An entire ancient city.

Researchers believe the city could be ancient Zachiku, an important center in the Mittani Empire. The Mittani Empire, which flourished 3,400 years ago around 1550-1350 BCE, was centered in northern Mesopotamia, encompassing the region of modern-day Turkey, Syria and Iraq.

This site was known to archaeologists before, but it can only be studied during droughts due to its location.

The researchers only have a short amount of time to study it before it all gets submerged beneath the water again.

Judith Sudilovsky and Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags archaeology climate water climate change
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
3

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by