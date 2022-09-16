The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Egyptian researchers uncover 2,600-year-old cheese at ancient necropolis

The cheese was found during excavations at the Saqqara necropolis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 21:38
Montgomery's cheddar cheese (photo credit: JON SULLIVAN/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Montgomery's cheddar cheese
(photo credit: JON SULLIVAN/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Egyptian archaeologists uncovered blocks of white cheese that are over 2,600 years old, dating back to 664-525 BCE, Egypt's National News reported on Monday.

The report cited the Egyptian antiquities ministry as saying that the archaeological mission found several clay receptacles containing the cheese decorated with Demotic script, an ancient Egyptian writing form.

The mission also found other containers that are set to be opened soon.

The artifacts were found during excavations at the Saqqara necropolis.

Relief from tomb (credit: LOUVRE MUSEUM/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Relief from tomb (credit: LOUVRE MUSEUM/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Other artifacts found at the Saqqara necropolis

Previous digs at the site found over 100 sarcophagi.

Last week, a new visitor center, the King Khufu Center, was opened at the necropolis.



Tags Egypt artifacts archeology cheese
