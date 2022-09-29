The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Ancient Islamic mosaics uncovered at shores of Kinneret

Ancient mosaics were uncovered near Tiberias, on the Sea of Galilee. This uncovered new information about life in the holy land.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 07:27
A VIEW of the Kinneret with the Hermon in the background. The view that inspired Rachel the Poetess, among others. (photo credit: LIAT COLLINS)
A VIEW of the Kinneret with the Hermon in the background. The view that inspired Rachel the Poetess, among others.
(photo credit: LIAT COLLINS)

Ancient mosaics belonging to an early Islamic settlement were uncovered by archaeologists from a German university in the Kinneret. The mosaics, found near Khirbat al-Minya, are believed to have acted as a contact point for Umar and local Arab tribes dating to the fifth century BCE.

Khirbat al-Minya may have also served as a caravanserai, known to some as a caravan inn. Travelers coming through the region at the time would be able to rest there and recharge before heading back on their long, often strenuous journey.

Archaeologists from Germany's Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) discovered these ancient mosaics along the Kinneret's shoreline after geomagnetic surface surveys and subsequent excavations performed in the surrounding area.

According to archaeologists from JGU, this discovery was made possible by the geomagnetic surface surveys themselves. Through this process, along with specifically-mapped "exploratory cuts," archaeologists from the Mainz team were able to prove that the caliph, which was the title for the chief Muslim civil and religious ruler, strategically planned his palace. This residence was complete with a mosque and a high gate tower close to a nearby settlement.

At the time of construction of this palace, the shoreline was believed to have been almost completely deserted.

THE WONDERFULLY watery Kinneret, photo snapped while barefoot on the rocks. (credit: ERICA SCHACHNE) THE WONDERFULLY watery Kinneret, photo snapped while barefoot on the rocks. (credit: ERICA SCHACHNE)

Professor Dr. Hans-Peter Kuhnen of Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz uncovered remarkable details from their discoveries. “Our most recent excavations show that Caliph Walid had his palace built on the shore of the Sea of Galilee in an already carefully structured landscape that had long been inhabited."

"It was here that considerable money was subsequently made through the cultivation of sugar cane, sadly causing lasting damage to the ecosystem,” he said. What started generations ago as a money-maker would in turn have a  cost that would never be repaid.

 “Our research has brought this settlement adjacent to the caliph’s palace to light again, putting it in its rightful context among the history of human settlement of the Holy Land. Over the centuries, it experienced alternating periods of innovation and decline, but there was no real disruption to its existence during its lifetime,” Kuhnen said.

The Mainz archaeologists involved with the project found stone buildings from different periods made of basalt with plastered walls, a cistern and colored mosaic floors. The tiles were found decorated with blossom designs, along with pictures of the animal and plant world of the Nile valley.

The art found in the mosaics was believed to have symbolized "the life-giving power of the great river, which ensured Egypt's fertility through the annual Nile flood."

What can we learn from this discovery?

Archaeologists from JGU are confident this discovery has revealed that though life in Israel may have gone through major changes throughout the years, it never really made a full stop, which allows it to thrive today. 

 "With this research, we give the settlement in front of the threshold of the caliph's palace a place on the stage of the settlement history of the Holy Land, which over the centuries has experienced a change of innovation and decline, but never real breaks," a JGU representative said.



Tags Galilee Kinneret archaeology history artifacts Arab world Jewish history
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

Russia will lose the war against Ukraine. Here's why - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by