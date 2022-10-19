'One of its kind' amulet of Thor's hammer discovered in Sweden

A unique amulet in the shape of Thor's hammer from Norse mythology was unearthed in Ysby, Sweden, according to a Tuesday report by Ancient Origins.

The amulet is described as a "one of a kind," by archaeologists, the report said. The hammer on which the amulet is based goes by the name "Mjölnir" in Norse mythology. The weapon was used by Thor to defend his home, Asgard, from giants.

Coins dating back to the ancient Roman period have also been discovered at the site in the south of the country, the report said. Other coins were discovered in the village that dates back to the early Iron Age.

How does the amulet resemble Thor's hammer?

The amulet dates back to the late 10th century, according to Swedish Radio, which also reports the size of the amulet being three centimeters. A hole can also be seen through the top of the hammer to hold a string so it can be worn as a necklace, archeologists believe.

Because of its status as a weapon of one of the strongest Norse gods, Mjolnir was associated with protective powers during the Viking Age, the Ancient Origins report says.

Thor and Mjolnir are also prominent in Marvel Comics. The most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film released, Thor: Love and Thunder, sees Israeli actress Natalie Portman using the Nordic weapon as the Mighty Thor.