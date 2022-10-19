The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
'One of its kind' amulet of Thor's hammer discovered in Sweden

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 19, 2022 17:32
A copy of the Thor's hammer from Skåne (Scania), Sweden. The original Thor's hammer is made of silver. It was created around 1000 AD and found in 1877. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A copy of the Thor's hammer from Skåne (Scania), Sweden. The original Thor's hammer is made of silver. It was created around 1000 AD and found in 1877.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A unique amulet in the shape of Thor's hammer from Norse mythology was unearthed in Ysby, Sweden, according to a Tuesday report by Ancient Origins.

The amulet is described as a "one of a kind," by archaeologists, the report said. The hammer on which the amulet is based goes by the name "Mjölnir" in Norse mythology. The weapon was used by Thor to defend his home, Asgard, from giants.

Coins dating back to the ancient Roman period have also been discovered at the site in the south of the country, the report said. Other coins were discovered in the village that dates back to the early Iron Age.

How does the amulet resemble Thor's hammer?

The amulet dates back to the late 10th century, according to Swedish Radio, which also reports the size of the amulet being three centimeters. A hole can also be seen through the top of the hammer to hold a string so it can be worn as a necklace, archeologists believe.

Because of its status as a weapon of one of the strongest Norse gods, Mjolnir was associated with protective powers during the Viking Age, the Ancient Origins report says.

NATALIE PORTMAN in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’ (credit: Marvel Studios) NATALIE PORTMAN in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’ (credit: Marvel Studios)

Thor and Mjolnir are also prominent in Marvel Comics. The most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film released, Thor: Love and Thunder, sees Israeli actress Natalie Portman using the Nordic weapon as the Mighty Thor.



