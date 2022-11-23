The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Rare coin from King Antiochus’ rule discovered in theft suspect’s home

Antiochus IV, referred to as "Evil Antiochus" in Jewish lore, is remembered as a major villain and persecutor in Jewish history.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 03:42

Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 03:43
The Antiochus IV coin discovered in the Antiquities Authority said of the illegal artifacts digger. (photo credit: NIR DISTELFELD/ ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
The Antiochus IV coin discovered in the Antiquities Authority said of the illegal artifacts digger.
(photo credit: NIR DISTELFELD/ ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

An ancient coin of Antiochus IV – the Greek ruler known as "Antiochus the Evil" and king during the rebellion of the Jewish Maccabees – was discovered Tuesday after Israel’s Antiquities Authority raided the home of a man who was accused of pillaging artifacts in a protected area of Kiryat Shmona.

The coin, dating back to 169 - 164 BC, was discovered in the house of a suspect after he was caught walking around Ramot Menashe – a protected archaeological site – with a metal detector. After searching the suspect’s home, authorities discovered the rare coin among a trove of ancient coins, artifacts, digging tools and metal detectors.

Antiochus IV is remembered as a major villain and persecutor in Jewish history. Known as “Antiochus the Evil” in Jewish texts associated with Hanukkah, his policies signaled a departure from the previous rulers’ tolerance of Jews to policies that persecuted the Jewish population, which eventually led to the Maccabean revolt in 167 BC.

"Antiochus, king of the Seleucid kingdom, was officially named ‘Epiphanes’ – the face of God, but behind his back his subjects called him Epimanes - the crazy Antiochus," said retired Antiquities Authority coin researcher Dr. Danny Shion. 

Dr. Shion also explained that the coin is a special mint by King Antiochus IV from when he granted special rights to 19 cities in the Seleucid Kingdom and that the coin was minted in the city of Tzur.

The findings seized at the suspect's home, including ancient coins and artifacts. (credit: NIR DISTELFELD/ ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) The findings seized at the suspect's home, including ancient coins and artifacts. (credit: NIR DISTELFELD/ ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

Antiquities Authority warns against illegal digging

While the suspect claims they were simply looking for geological finds, the Antiquities Authority search turned up many finds that he found in illegal land excavations throughout the north, including arrowheads, rings, make-up tools, buckles, lead objects, buttons, and more. 

"Although the find is beautiful and the timing of its discovery (just) before Hanukkah is exciting, we must not forget that the suspect broke the law. Many looted items were found in his house. The suspect claimed to be a geology enthusiast that was looking for quartz crystals and metals, but ‘on the way' also collected coins and ancient artifacts," Nir Distelfeld, the inspector of the robbery prevention unit at the Antiquities Authority in the northern region, declared.

"The removal of ancient finds from the antiquities sites harms the possibility of researching the site and extracting knowledge from it,” added Antiquities Authority Director-General Eli Eskosido. “Disconnecting the finds from their context harms the history of all of us, and permanently removes priceless information from the eyes of researchers and the public."

The Antiquities Authority also reiterated that searching for artifacts using metal detectors at antiquities sites in Israel is prohibited by law. The fixed penalty for committing these offenses is three years in prison.



Tags Hanukkah archaeology israel archeology archeology
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Why did a flock of sheep move in a circle continuously for two weeks?

Sheep
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by