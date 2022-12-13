2,200-year-old coins from Maccabean period discovered in Judean Desert

A wooden box containing 15 silver coins from the Maccabean period will be put on display at the Hasmonean Museum in Modi'in in honor of Israel's heritage week which is set to be marked over Hanukkah.

The coins, dating back to the years leading up to the Maccabean revolt around 2,200 years ago, were discovered in the Wadi Muraabat Caves in Nahal Darga in May of this year during an excavation project in the Judean Desert caves.

The excavation was carried out by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) in collaboration with the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry in March-May 2022. Among the many finds, an ancient wooden box was uncovered inside one of the caves.

Upon opening the box, the team of archaeologists discovered that the top half of the box was filled with loose soil, with small stones pressed into the underside of the rim. Underneath the soil, a large piece of purple woolen cloth covered 15 silver coins, each one protected by a layer of wool.

The IAA reported that the uniform group of silver tetradrachm coins were minted by Ptolemy VI, king of Egypt, who reigned over Egypt at the same time as his uncle - Antiochus IV - reigned over the Seleucid Empire. The three earliest coins in the hoard were minted in 176 BCE, while the later coin in the hoard dates from 171-170 BCE. One of the coins featured a handwritten engraving of the name "Shalmai" in Aramaic script.

The wooden box containing 15 silver coins from the Maccabean period was discovered in the Judean Desert earlier in 2022. (credit: DAFNA GAZIT/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

A glimpse into life before the Maccabean Revolt

"It is interesting to imagine who the man was who fled to the cable and hid his private property there with the intention of returning," says IAA researcher Dr. Eitan Klein of the discovery. "It seems that, due to the events of the time, the man was killed in battle and didn't come back to take his property, and left it waiting for us for 2,200 years."

Stressing the unique nature of the find, Klein added that it is "the first clear archaeological evidence that the caves of the Judean Desert were used as an area of activity for Jewish rebels or refugees in the days before the Maccabean Revolt, or at the start of it."

The Maccabean Revolt was a Jewish rebellion led by the Maccabees against the Seleucid Empire and the influence their Hellenistic lifestyle was having over Jewish life.

The revolt lasted from 160-167 BCE but is considered to have officially ended in 134 BCE when the Maccabees gained independence.

The Maccabean Revolt forms the basis of the Jewish holiday of Hannukah, which celebrates the Maccabean victory over the Seleucid Empire.