Ahead of Hanukkah, fortress testifying Maccabees’ victory revealed

Some 2,100 years ago, the Hasmonean army scored an important victory over the Seleucids, in a conflict that would be remembered up until today as the origin of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah

On Tuesday, less than two weeks before Hanukkah, the likely site of one of the battles that saw the legendary Maccabee leaders victorious was revealed by the Israel Antiquities Authority.

The archaeologists revealed the remains of a Hellenistic fortress in the Lachish Forest.

Works at the site, aerial view. (credit: EMIL ALADJEM/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

“The excavation site provides tangible evidence of the Hanukkah stories,” said Saar Ganor, Vladik Lifshits and Ahinoam Montagu, excavation directors on behalf of the IAA. “It appears that we have discovered a building that was part of a fortified line erected by the Hellenistic army commanders to protect the large Hellenistic city of Maresha from a Hasmonean offensive. However, the finds from the site show that the Seleucid defenses were unsuccessful; the excavated building was badly burnt and devastated by the Hasmoneans.”

Among others, the archaeologists found coins from the period, burnt wooden beams as well as parts of the walls of the 15 x 15 m building.

“Based on the finds and coins, the building’s destruction can be attributed to the Hasmonean leader John Hyrcanus’s conquest of the region of Idumea in around 112 BCE,” they said.

The building featured seven rooms and was estimated to be some 5 m high.

Works at the site. (credit: Saar Ganor/Israel Antiquities Authority)

The excavation is part of the Kings of Judah Road project, conducted in cooperation with the Jewish National Fund, funded by the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry, with the collaboration high-school students majoring in the Ministry of Education’s Land of Israel Studies and Archaeology program, and students from the Asher Ruach Bo pre-military program in Mitzpe Ramon for youths at risk.