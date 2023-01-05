The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Location of mammoth remains was ancient hunting camp - study

The discovery of the tools was the first direct proof of interaction between Ice Age humans and megafauna of the Pleistocene Era in the Basin of Mexico.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 5, 2023 05:50
Skeleton of Mammuthus columbi on display at the Page Museum at the La Brea Tar Pits. (photo credit: JONATHAN CHEN/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Skeleton of Mammuthus columbi on display at the Page Museum at the La Brea Tar Pits.
(photo credit: JONATHAN CHEN/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Recently, researchers uncovered the remains of a mammoth, as well as three stone tools in its ribcage and other indications of human activity in Santa Isabel Ixtapan, Mexico, archaeology news site Heritage Daily reported, citing a new study by researchers at the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) and the National School of Anthropology and History (ENAH).

The discovery of the tools was the first direct proof of interaction between Ice Age humans and megafauna of the Pleistocene Era in the Basin of Mexico, according to the report.

In addition to the tools, potential mammoth traps were found in Tultepec and additional megafauna remains were found in Santa Lucia, Heritage Daily noted.

The researchers conducted excavations in search of more evidence of human-megafauna interactions and collected soil samples so that they could create a paleoenvironmental reconstruction.

Findings of the study

The researchers determined based on the reconstruction that the Santa Isabel Ixtapan site was a hunting camp some 9,000 years ago. This is the first such camp uncovered in the Basin of Mexico, according to the report.

Furthermore, they determined from fish bone fragments and carbon and obsidian micro-flakes that people living at the camp survived using resources from a nearby lake, as well as by hunting megafauna such as mammoth.

Mammuthus trogontherii, Steppe Mammoth (credit: DMITRY BOGDANOV/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Mammuthus trogontherii, Steppe Mammoth (credit: DMITRY BOGDANOV/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

“Finding a seasonal hunter-gatherer camp in the open air is very complicated due to its characteristics, and Santa Isabel Ixtapan is giving us, for the first time, that opportunity in the Basin of Mexico.”

Patricia Pérez Martínez, Hunter-Gatherer Technology Laboratory, ENAH

“Today we have new techniques and technologies that will allow us to reevaluate the site, not only from a cultural level by looking at the human interaction, but also to make a reconstruction of the landscape to define how it has changed, and to know if the first settlers not only took advantage of the megafauna, but whether they used the resources of the nearby lake,” said Patricia Pérez Martínez from the Hunter-Gatherer Technology Laboratory at ENAH.

Pérez Martínez also noted that “Finding a seasonal hunter-gatherer camp in the open air is very complicated due to its characteristics, and Santa Isabel Ixtapan is giving us, for the first time, that opportunity in the Basin of Mexico.”



Tags archaeology mexico research Ice Age
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
5

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by