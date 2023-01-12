The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Scientists have found the remains of four species of dinosaurs in a Chilean Patagonia

Four species of dinosaurs have been found, in Chilean Patagonia, where they were not thought to have inhabited.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 12, 2023 18:32

Updated: JANUARY 12, 2023 18:33
The fossils of four dinosaur species have been discovered and taken to a laboratory in Chile’s Las Chinas Valley, which is located close to the Argentinian border.

The discovery was made in 2021 and is thought to carry great scientific importance as the dinosaurs had previously not been thought to have lived in that region.

The first of the remains has been identified as a megaraptor belonging to the theropad family. There is some debate in the scientific world about the ‘megaraptor’ as some scientists believe it is actually just the adult version of the Unenlagia. This species is carnivorous and thought to have lived between 66 and 75 million years ago, at the end of the Cretaceous period.

The second and third of the dinosaurs to be identified were found to be two types of Unenlagiinae - a group closely related to velociraptors. Over the last 20+ years, this species of dinosaur has been discovered more frequently in Argentina and the surrounding regions.

The final species, of which there were two specimens, to be found are types of Enantiornithe. These are bird species and are the ancestors of birds today.

Fossilized bones of the Maip macrothorax, a newly identified megaraptor dinosaur that inhabited the Argentinian Patagonian area, are displayed at the Buenos Aires' Natural Science museum, in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 27, (credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN) Fossilized bones of the Maip macrothorax, a newly identified megaraptor dinosaur that inhabited the Argentinian Patagonian area, are displayed at the Buenos Aires' Natural Science museum, in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 27, (credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN)

Paleontogy in Argentina

Since the discovery of these fossils, Paleontologists have discovered the partial skeleton of a previously unknown dinosaur in southern Argentina. This new species is theorized to be related to or a type of thyreophoran.

Fernández et al’s 2014 research paper ‘Paleontology in Argentina: History, heritage, funding, and education from a southern perspective’ noted that while Argentina has a strong Paleontology industry, there has been a growing number of fossils being illegally removed from the region. The removal of fossils is thought to have a devastating impact on the scientific communities’ ability to analyze data from the fossils.

Phys.org contributed to this article



Tags history argentina chile dinosaur archeology paleontology
