The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Archaeologists find ancient Egyptian papyrus with the Book of the Dead

The papyrus scroll was fully restored and translated at Tahrir's Egyptian Museum and has been named the Waziri Papyrus after Mostafa Waziri.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 19:59
The Weighing of the Hearts, as seen in an illustration within a copy of the ancient Egyptian Book of the Dead. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Weighing of the Hearts, as seen in an illustration within a copy of the ancient Egyptian Book of the Dead.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

An Egyptian archaeologist managed to uncover a first in a century find in Saqqara: A 16-meter-long papyrus scroll containing texts from the Book of the Dead, the Egypt Independent reported, citing an announcement made last Monday by Supreme Council of Antiquities Secretary-General Mostafa Waziri.

The papyrus scroll was fully restored and translated at Tahrir's Egyptian Museum and has been named the Waziri Papyrus, Waziri revealed in an Egyptian Archaeologists' Day ceremony, the Egypt Independent reported.

What is the Egyptian Book of the Dead?

The Book of the Dead is a funerary text believed to date back from the beginning of Egypt's New Kingdom era

Despite an ominous-sounding name, the book is hardly anything of the sort. Rather, it was simply instructions for funerals and for how to best help a deceased Egyptian travel to the underworld and into the afterlife. 

Likewise, the Book of the Dead was not a specific singular book. Rather, there were several different papyri upon which the Book of the Dead was written, after which it would be placed in the coffin or burial chamber. This is why they were actually commissioned in advance.

An illustration within a copy of the ancient Egyptian Book of the Dead. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) An illustration within a copy of the ancient Egyptian Book of the Dead. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Since there was no single Book of the Dead and no specific canon for it, the exact details varied, with different "spells" having been included, with just under 200 spells thought to have been known, each varying between individual papyri. 

The most famous spells – which are not necessarily magical acts performed by an individual but are more or less equivalent and interchangeable with the word "chapter," complicated further by the blurred line between where the ritualistic words end and outright magical incantations begin in ancient Egypt – relate to the Weighing of the Heart, when the deceased's heart would be weighed against the goddess of truth and justice, Maat (symbolized by an ostrich feather) to see if they would be judged to have lived a good life and could enter the afterlife. 



Tags Egypt archaeology history funeral
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
3

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by