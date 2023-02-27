The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Archaeologists uncover rare embroidered Deisis depicting Jesus Christ

The fabric depicts Jesus Christ in a blessing pose and John the Baptist facing him in a prayerful pose.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 17:56
A large Russian deisis row at Uglich Cathedral (photo credit: MATTHIASKABEL/CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A large Russian deisis row at Uglich Cathedral
(photo credit: MATTHIASKABEL/CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Archaeologists uncovered a rare embroidered Deisis depicting Jesus Christ in a medieval burial ground, according to Heritage Daily.

The embroidered fabric was found during the construction of the Moscow-Kazan highway, where researchers uncovered a medieval settlement and a Christian cemetery.

46 graves were exhumed, including one containing a 16-to-25-year-old woman buried with the fabric, which depicts Jesus Christ in a blessing pose and John the Baptist facing him in a prayerful pose.

What is the Deisis?

The Deisis is a traditional iconic representation of Christ in Majesty - the Western Christian image of Jesus on a throne as king of the world - or Christ Pantocrator - the Eastern Christian image of Jesus as the omnipotent judge of humanity.

Jesus Christ - detail from Deisis mosaic, Hagia Sophia, Istanbul (credit: EDAL ANTON LEFTEROV/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA)Jesus Christ - detail from Deisis mosaic, Hagia Sophia, Istanbul (credit: EDAL ANTON LEFTEROV/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA)

“[The] highest level of craftsmanship, jewellery subtlety and elegance went into making this miniature embroidery.”

Researchers

The archaeologists believe the embroidered fabric was a headdress made of silk samite. Similar specimens have been found at the Ivorovsky necropolis - where a depiction of Michael the Archangel with a spear was found - and the Karoshky necropolis - where embroidered depictions of crosses and saints were found.

The fabric is 12.1 cm long by 5.5 cm wide and is made up of two parts connected by a vertical seam featuring a gold ribbon with a braided pattern.

Although the lining was not preserved, researchers found pieces of tree bark and needle marks along the lower and upper edges of the fabric using a microscope.

The researchers said that the “highest level of craftsmanship, jewelry subtlety and elegance went into making this miniature embroidery.”



