The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

1,900-year-old Romano-Celtic temple discovered in northern England

The temple was found near Lancaster Roman Fort, which was first built around 80 CE.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 10, 2023 20:32
The Roman bath house on Castle Hill, Lancaster, Lancashire. (photo credit: ANTIQUARY/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The Roman bath house on Castle Hill, Lancaster, Lancashire.
(photo credit: ANTIQUARY/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Evidence of a Romano-Celtic temple has been discovered close to Lancaster Castle in the UK, the second-ever such discovery of its kind in northern Britain.

The discovery was made by researchers at Lancaster University, who were researching the area in what began as a team-building exercise for Ph.D. hydro-geophysics researchers. However, it took a turn and resulted in the discovery of evidence of a large religious enclosure right outside the Roman fort in Lancaster. 

During the Roman era, there was a large fort and garrison in Lancaster that served as a command center between Chester and Hadrian's Wall and a base for naval operations and supplies.

Lancaster Roman Fort, first built around 80 CE, was rebuilt in stone during the 2nd century AD with a revetment wall measuring 2 meters thick built in front of a rampart made from turf and clay.

Professor Andy Binley, along with researchers from Iran, China and Italy, as well as student researchers, conducted an archaeological survey of the site.

A fragment of masonry from a Roman fort, known as the Wery Wall, in Lancaster, Britain (credit: TOM HOWARD/THE WERY WALL-LANCASTER)A fragment of masonry from a Roman fort, known as the Wery Wall, in Lancaster, Britain (credit: TOM HOWARD/THE WERY WALL-LANCASTER)

“I had a few PhD students doing geophysical research and thought this was an interesting group hobby project, training them on techniques and getting them to work as a team.”

Prof. Andy Binley

“I had a few Ph.D. students doing geophysical research and thought this was an interesting group hobby project, training them on techniques and getting them to work as a team,” said Binley, a hydro-geophysics expert at the Lancaster Environment Center.

Researchers use cutting-edge techniques to study the site

The researchers used penetrating radar, which fires a pulse of energy into the ground and captures reflections of things underground, as well as a technique called resistivity mapping, which involves injecting electricity into the ground in order to measure its resistance to electricity.

This was the first time some of these methods and equipment were used at the site.

Dr. Guillaume Blanchy, a Ph.D. student at Lancaster University with experience using geophysical techniques to monitor moisture changes in soil, brought his expertise to the team.

“In the beginning, we were just trialing the equipment, then we were training others and then we just got a bit enthusiastic about the site, and wanted to map the entire field,” he said.

These techniques, as well as coding and modeling by the researchers, produced 3D images that were much clearer than images retrieved in previous surveys of the site.

“We found some extraordinary things,” said lead archaeologist Jason Wood. “I thought the area would be archaeologically sterile but to my great surprise it seemed to be stuffed with archaeology dated to the Roman period.”

The images revealed a walled enclosure with a gateway leading to a processional way, what may have been a mausoleum outside, and possibly the base of an altar.

“It would have been dedicated to a god, probably associated with the sea or river,” Wood said. “The inner sanctum was reserved for the priests, the outer ambulatory space was for elite members of society.”

“Most of the religious activities would have happened outside the temple, including sacrifices,” Wood added. “There would have been a sanctuary or enclosure, possibly with another temple and buildings associated with hospitality and curing the sick. The enclosure would have been separate from the fort, but connected to it by a road or professional way.”

“The possible discovery of a Romano-Celtic temple would be very exciting and greatly add to the significance of the site,” said Coun Sandra Thornberry, a British cabinet member responsible for museums, according to the Lancaster Guardian.



Tags United Kingdom archaeology history Britain romans
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels, amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
4

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
5

Why should you take an orange into the shower?

Oranges (illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by