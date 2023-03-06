The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Archaeologists find Jewish antiques, Hebrew texts in Moroccan synagogue

The Hebrew documents that were found provide insight into the timeline of Jewish history in the region and the history of Morocco, in general.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 19:51
The main square in Tata, Provinces of Souss-Massa, Morocco. (photo credit: PERIPATESY/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The main square in Tata, Provinces of Souss-Massa, Morocco.
(photo credit: PERIPATESY/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Archaeologists in Morocco discovered Jewish antiques and Hebrew texts in the city of Tata, according to the National Institute of Archeology and Heritage.

The researchers, led by Dr. Sagheer Mabrouk, a research professor at the institute, are conducting excavations at the Takadert Synagogue until Tuesday within the framework of the Archaeological and Anthropological Research Program on Moroccan Jewish Heritage.

Findings shed light on regional Jewish history

The excavations at the site led to significant archaeological discoveries. The Hebrew documents, for instance, provide insight into the timeline of Jewish history in southern Morocco and the history of Morocco, in general, according to the institute.

In 2021, the Moroccan government initiated a program to conduct restorations on hundreds of Jewish archaeological sites, making Morocco the first country in the Arab world to use public funds for that purpose, according to Morocco World News.

In January, Moroccan, Israeli and French researchers discovered the remains of a small Jewish community in the mountains of Morocco, according to Haaretz.

Lazama Jewish Synagogue - Mellah - Hay Essalam - Marrakech, Morocco (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Lazama Jewish Synagogue - Mellah - Hay Essalam - Marrakech, Morocco (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Last July, The Jerusalem Post reported that Morocco's King Mohammed VI recognized the country’s Jewish community as part of its culture.

Jordyn Haime/JTA and Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.



Tags Hebrew synagogue jewish archaeology morocco jewish archeology
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
5

'No entry for women' signs placed across Tel Aviv streets

Rothschild Boulevard scene, Tel Aviv, 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by