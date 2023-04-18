The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
T-Rex skeleton sells for more than $6 million at Swiss auction

More than half of the skeleton's bones are original. The rest are replacements made from plaster and epoxy resin casts.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 18, 2023 20:49
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton named "TRX-293 TRINITY Tyrannosaurus" and measuring 11.6m long and 3.9m high, is seen during a preview at Koller auction house in Zurich, Switzerland March 29, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton named "TRX-293 TRINITY Tyrannosaurus" and measuring 11.6m long and 3.9m high, is seen during a preview at Koller auction house in Zurich, Switzerland March 29, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)

The skeleton of a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex, a creature that roamed the Earth 67 million years ago, sold for 5.5 million Swiss francs ($6.13 million), less than expected, in Zurich on Tuesday.

Measuring 3.9 meters (12.8 feet) high and 11.6 meters (38.1 feet) long, TRX-293 TRINITY is a composite skeleton of 293 bones from three different T-Rexs found between 2008 and 2023 in the U.S. states of Montana and Wyoming.

An undisclosed buyer offered the winning bid of 4.8 million Swiss francs, less than the 5 million to 8 million Swiss francs estimate, but the total price was higher with the buyer's premium and fees at Koller Auctions.

T-Rex making auction history

It was the first time in Europe and the third time worldwide that an entire T-Rex skeleton of exceptional quality was offered at auction, Koller, Switzerland's largest auction house, said in a statement.

A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton named ''TRX-293 TRINITY Tyrannosaurus'' and measuring 11.6m long and 3.9m high, is seen during a preview at Koller auction house in Zurich, Switzerland March 29, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton named ''TRX-293 TRINITY Tyrannosaurus'' and measuring 11.6m long and 3.9m high, is seen during a preview at Koller auction house in Zurich, Switzerland March 29, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)

More than half of the skeleton's bones are original. The rest are replacements made from plaster and epoxy resin casts.

Two other T-Rex models discovered in North America, called Sue and Stan, were sold for $8.4 million and $31 million respectively in 1998 and 2020.

 

($1 = 0.8978 Swiss francs)



