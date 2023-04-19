The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Temple believed to be dedicated to Roman god of war uncovered in France

The complex was believed to have been a common stop for Roman soldiers stationed nearby under Julius Caesar's reign.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 09:22

Updated: APRIL 19, 2023 09:23
Figurines found near the excavation site in Rennes, France. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Figurines found near the excavation site in Rennes, France.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Archaeologists in France believe they have uncovered a temple dedicated to the Roman god of war in the country's northwestern region.

The temple is believed to date back to the first century BCE and from uncovering the remains of a large sanctuary, the archaeologists involved in the excavation were able to learn more about the vast Roman complex that was spread over more than 17 acres of land. The complex was unearthed in 2022 at La Chapelle-des-Fougeretz in Brittany, and is believed to have served as a post for Roman soldiers at the time.

"The size of the sanctuary indicates it was an important place for religion," Françoise Labaune-Jean, a lead on the excavation project and and an archaeologist at the National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP), told the publication Live Science.

Archaeological treasure trove on the coast of France

La Chapelle-des-Fougeretz has gained recognition over the years for its many archaeological remains. Starting in the 1970s, archaeologists recognized the breadth of the site and just how much could be uncovered. The first excavations of the site began in the 1990s, and excavations continued decades later in 2022 once again.

The complex appeared religious in nature, according to excavators. After discovering statues of bronze of Mars, the Roman war god, along with weapons stashed in a ditch around the perimeter of the sanctuary. This suggested that soldiers used this site often.

Excavation site in Rennes, France. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Excavation site in Rennes, France. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Other terracotta figurines were found nearby.

The region itself was conquered by Julius Caesar and his army, referred to as “Armorica” by the Romans, in 56 B.C. It was unclear to archaeologists just why the site was abandoned, though they believe it was used until the collapse of the Western Roman Empire.

The temple complex was also said to contain at least 40 tombs filled with ancient silver and gold, as well as other currency. They were also found alongside jewelry, daggers, and even a harness for a horse. 



Tags France archaeology history Mars romans
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
2

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
3

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
4

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
5

Two men hospitalized after game of Monopoly ends in sword fight

Katana sword handles.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by