The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Antiquities robbers caught red-handed looting Roman-era caves

The site in question contained artifacts that are approximately 2,000 years old, dating back to the Roman-Byzantine era, according to the IAA.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 15, 2023 01:11
The "Einat Shuim" archeological site in northern Israel near the village of Ein Mahal. (photo credit: NIR DISTELFELD/ ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
The "Einat Shuim" archeological site in northern Israel near the village of Ein Mahal.
(photo credit: NIR DISTELFELD/ ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

Five individuals were caught in the act of robbing an archeological site in northern Israel on Friday, according to a report from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). 

Members of the IAA Robbery Prevention Unit, in conjunction with local police, conducted an extended operation in response to robberies occurring in archeological sites near the village of Ein Mahal. 

The site in question contained artifacts that are approximately 2,000 years old, dating back to the Roman-Byzantine era, according to the IAA.

"We recently noticed archeological robberies taking place around the village of Ein Mahal," explained IAA Robbery Prevention Northern Unit head Nir Distelfeld. "From that moment, we began an operation [which lasted] until we caught the robbers. The operation lasted about three weeks, until last Friday when we decided to carry out a proactive mission to catch the robbers. We ambushed them, and as soon as we were sure they had begun digging, I called for backup from Northern District Police. ... Together, we caught them red-handed."

The robbers were caught at the "Einat Shu'im" excavation site. The place held a water source and once was home to a large town of people. Researchers have identified prehistoric artifacts at the site, as well as some that trace back as recently as the Ottoman period. The region's heyday, when it had the most residents and activity, was in the Roman-Byzantine periods. 

The ''Einat Shuim'' archeological site in northern Israel near the village of Ein Mahal. (credit: NIR DISTELFELD/ ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) The ''Einat Shuim'' archeological site in northern Israel near the village of Ein Mahal. (credit: NIR DISTELFELD/ ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

The site is home to a branching series of caves, likely related to the Jewish revolts against the Romans during that period. "Fortunately, the caves...were not damaged in the recent robbery incidents," said Distelfeld. 

The suspects were detained for further investigation. 

"Next to the cave were tools that the robbers planned to use - sledgehammers, hammers, quarrying tools and metal detectors," according to Distelfeld. "In front of the cave you can see medium-sized ancient quarrying. These were, apparently, storage cells. It is possible that the captured suspects had time to "clean" the cells ... No antiquities were found in the search of the suspects, but the matter is under investigation."

Past incidents of attempted antiquities theft

In November, a similar operation occurred near Rahat in southern Israel which caught three antiquities robbers in the act of stealing. 

It is suspected that the robbers were looking for hidden treasure that, according to a legend circulating in the South, is buried in a well inside a cave.

“It is important that the public know that the rumor about the presence of treasure in the South has no archaeological or historical basis,” said Amir Ganor, director of the authority’s Robbery Prevention Unit. “Of course, no treasure has been found so far, but the archaeological sites have been irreparably damaged.”



Tags Israel Police crime Theft Cave Caves in Israel archeology Israel Antiquities Authority
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during ‘The Jerusalem Post’ conference titled ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week.
3

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
4

Did the Grim Reaper attend King Charles III coronation?

The Grim Reaper (illustrative).
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by