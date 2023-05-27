The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Archaeologists discover sculpted Roman-era heads in England

Each of the stone sculptures was three times the size of a human head.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 27, 2023 01:12
Carlisle Cricket Club, home of the excavation. (photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)
Carlisle Cricket Club, home of the excavation.
(photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)

An archaeological excavation in England has uncovered statues depicting heads of Roman gods.

The team of volunteer archaeologists found two sculptures made of sandstone dating as far back as 200 AD at a Roman Bathhouse at a cricket club. The heads once formed part of full statues, standing between 12 and 15 feet in height, were found at Carlisle Cricket Club in Carlisle, England.

Archaeologists involved with the discovery noted the significance of the discovery, calling it a priceless find.

Each of the stone sculptures measures three times the size of a human head.

The site has been home to more than 1,000 pieces of uncovered artifacts found since 2021. Among these artifacts include pottery, coins, semi-precious stones, and weapons. Many of these have been described as being significant on a global level. In January, more than 30 semi-precious stones were found at the site.

Once-in-a-lifetime discoveries

Frank Giecco, lead archaeologist in the project, told British media sources, “If you are an archaeologist you don’t find many things like that in your career. In 30 years of being an archaeologist I've never found a thing like this before."

He noted that this discovery could also do wonders for the value of where it was found, noting that the status of the building was instantly elevated. Giecco also noted that while figures of this type were not uncommon finds for bathhouses, but not at this size.

"You can probably count on one hand examples of this kind in Britain," he said.

The team involved, comprised of volunteer archaeologists, realized that their discovery was a bigger deal than they'd expected and were excited by how the case blew up. "It was when all the real archaeologists, the professionals, got excited and started crowding round themselves that I realized it was properly something to be excited about," one volunteer told British media outlet BBC News.

The project has been supported by a local initiative called "Uncovering Roman Carlisle," receiving financial support by government funding.

Artifacts from previous years are expected to be displayed at the British Museum in London.



Tags archaeology England romans ancient history
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

White supremacists sentenced for plan to attack US electric substations

An electrical substation.
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by