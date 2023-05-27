The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

1,100-year-old breastplate with possible oldest Cyrillic script found in Bulgaria

There is reason to believe that the inscription on the breastplate is in fact one of the earliest Cyrillic texts known to date.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 27, 2023 01:32
Illustrative: marble copy of a building inscription from 1016 of Tsar Ivan Vladislav (1015-1018) for the renovation of the Bitola fortress, National Historical Museum of Bulgaria, in Sofia. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Illustrative: marble copy of a building inscription from 1016 of Tsar Ivan Vladislav (1015-1018) for the renovation of the Bitola fortress, National Historical Museum of Bulgaria, in Sofia.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A breastplate bearing an ancient Cyrillic inscription dating to 1,100 years ago was discovered in the medieval fortress “Balak Dere” in autumn 2022 near the village of Huhla, Ivaylovgrad Municipality, in southern Bulgaria, livescience reported.

"The text was written on a lead plate worn on the chest to protect the wearer from trouble and evil," said Ivailo Kanev, an archaeologist working at Bulgaria's National Museum who leads the excavation team of the fortress, which is near the Greece-Bulgaria border. The inscription mentions to two supplicants named Pavel and Dimitar, Kanev told livescience.

"It is not known who the supplicants Pavel and Dimitar were, but most likely Dimitar participated in the garrison, settled in the fortress, and was a relative of Pavel," Kanev said. 

According to arkeonews, plate was found in a cultural layer dated to the beginning of the 10th century, the period of Tsar Simeon I, who was also called Simeon the Great. He ruled the Bulgarian Empire between 893 and 927, said Kanev. During his reign the tsar sought to enlarge his empire and therefore launched military campaigns against the Byzantine Empire. 

The inscription was only discovered in the aftermath

After the plate was found, a conservation procedure revealed a shallow inscription in Cyrillic letters. The researchers found a quite long Old Bulgarian Cyrillic inscription, seven lines on the inside of the plate and four lines on the outside.  

Experts say that the orthography of the inscription has strong similarities to writings from present-day Northeast Bulgaria, where Simeon the Great’s capital of Preslav was located. It is also unusual for its canonical-sounding text.

These facts, taken together with the archaeological context, gives the researchers reason to believe that the inscription on the breastplate is in fact one of the earliest vCyrillic texts known to date.

"This text probably got into the fortress in the period between 916 and 927 and was brought by a Bulgarian military garrison," said Kanev. 

The earliest surviving Cyrillic texts until now were dated to 921. The newly discovered inscription is therefore one of the oldest Cyrillic texts ever found, Kanev said. 

“After being duly cleaned, conserved, and the epitaphs deciphered, we established, with absolute certainty that the lead plate is from the 10th century. What is more, the plate itself was found in the archaeological layer where 10th century coins and belt appliqués from that period were discovered,” Kanev told Radio Bulgaria (BNR).

"This is a very interesting find and deservedly arouses interest," Yavor Miltenov, a researcher with the Institute for Bulgarian Language of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, said to livescience. "We will need to see the full publication of the inscription and the context in which it was found before we can be certain of its date." 



Tags archaeology history bulgaria science research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

White supremacists sentenced for plan to attack US electric substations

An electrical substation.
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by