Police seize stolen bricks imprinted with 10th Roman Legion symbols

Dozens of ancient clay bricks with imprints of the 10th Roman legion, that destroyed Jerusalem about two millennia ago have been seized in a car in the Palestinian Beit Hanina neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem on the road to Ramallah by the Jerusalem Police Department detectives. The tiles had been removed from an antiquities site a short time ago. “They took a piece of history from us,” declared the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAI).

The tiles were apparently used as part of the floor of a public building, possibly an ancient bath house. The policemen found several covered cartons in the trunk of a vehicle, which aroused their suspicion. When they inspected the boxes’ content, it became clear that they were archaeological findings. The police arrested the suspect who owned the and called supervisors for the prevention of robbery in the IAI.

When IAI inspectors arrived at the police station, they were amazed to discover that the suspect had in his vehicle dozens of ancient bricks that are approximately 2,000 years old with seals and imprints of the 10th Roman Legion on them. There was evidence on the bricks that they had been removed recently from an antiquities site in the area. The suspect was detained and interrogated, the IAI is examining his claim that the bricks came from the Hebron area.

According to Amir Ganor, the director unit for the prevention of robbery, “the bricks were apparently used as part of the floor of a public building – they may have belonged to an oven that stood in a bath house and was used by the Roman soldiers. The 10th Roman Legion arrived in Israel in 6 BCE and helped to fortify the control of the Roman kingdom in the land of Judah.

What role did the Roman legion play in ancient Israel?

Between the years 66 and 70 CE, the legion fought against the Jewish rebels in the Galilee, the Judean desert and the Jerusalem area, and this, until the destruction of the Second Temple and the city of Jerusalem.

Ancient bricks containing Roman Legion symbols seized from eastern Jerusalem (credit: ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY.)

Later, the legion fighters defeated the last rebels in Masada near the Dead Sea, after a long siege. After the uprising, the legion soldiers settled in the greater Jerusalem area, where they established manufacturing facilities that made the bricks unique to the legion. On them, the symbols of the Legion LXF were stamped. These bricks became the main identifier for the distribution of the location of the legion units throughout the country.

The bulk of the distribution of bricks was identified in the Jerusalem area and in the Roman city built on its ruins that was named “Aelia Capitolina.”

Later, the 10th Legion participated in the suppression of the Bar Kochba rebellion between the years 132 to135 CE and apparently, it suffered heavy losses during the fighting. The legion continued to camp in Judea until the end of the 3rd century CE, leaving behind public buildings and military camps.

“It hurts to see out of greed, people deface the floor of a 2,000-year-old public building and tear a piece of history,” bemoaned Ganor.

IAI director Eli Escosido commented that “discovering ancient bricks in the trunk of a car with fresh earth on them, signs of breakage and displacement is heartbreaking, as this means that another ancient site was looted and destroyed. If archaeologists had found the bricks on the site itself, we would have been able to add a lot of information for our archaeological research, as well as place another point on the history map of the country.

Now we are left to try to find out, through investigative operations, from where the bricks were dismantled and looted. Our supervision system works day and night to protect the antiquities sites throughout the country from looting and destruction. We call on the general public to help us in the effort and report to the Antiquities Authority any signs in at archaeological sites of antiquities being stolen or antiquities being damaged