The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Early evidence of dysentery plague found in biblical-era Jerusalem toilets

The researchers see it as likely that dysentery outbreaks due to Giardia plagued towns throughout the near east in the Iron Age.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 27, 2023 03:23
Modern-day reconstruction of Jerusalem during the 10th century BCE. Model from the City of David, part of the Jerusalem Walls National Park. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Modern-day reconstruction of Jerusalem during the 10th century BCE. Model from the City of David, part of the Jerusalem Walls National Park.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

An analysis published on May 26 uncovered traces of the single-celled microorganism Giardia duodenalis, a common cause of debilitating diarrhea in ancient feces, in two Jerusalem latrines dating back to the Iron Age biblical Kingdom of Judah.

The aim of the study, published in the peer-reviewed Parasitology journal by a team comprised of researchers from the University of Cambridge, Tel Aviv University, and the Israel Antiquities Authority, was to "determine if the protozoa that cause dysentery might have been present in Jerusalem, the capital of the Kingdom of Judah, during the Iron Age."

To this effect they analyzed sediments from two latrines dating to this time period, with one of them dating from the 7th century BCE and another from the 7th to early 6th century BCE. 

The finding of Giardia duodenalis, according to the researchers, is the first microbiological evidence for infective diarrhoeal illnesses in that time, as well as generally, the earliest currently known evidence of Giardia duodenalis.

Dysentery plagues in the ancient near east

After adding this to previously known descriptions from 2nd and 1st millennium BCE Mesopotamian medical texts, they see it as likely that dysentery outbreaks due to Giardia plagued towns throughout the near east.

"These early written sources do not provide causes of diarrhea, but they encourage us to apply modern techniques to investigate which pathogens might have been involved," lead author Dr. Piers Mitchell from Cambridge's Department of Archaeology told science website phys.org. "We know for sure that Giardia was one of those infections responsible."

"The fact that these parasites were present in sediment from two Iron Age Jerusalem cesspits suggests that dysentery was endemic in the Kingdom of Judah," said Mitchell.

"Dysentery is a term that describes intestinal infectious diseases caused by parasites and bacteria that trigger diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever and dehydration. It can be fatal, particularly for young children."

"Dysentery is spread by feces contaminating drinking water or food, and we suspected it could have been a big problem in early cities of the ancient Near East due to overcrowding, heat and flies, and limited water available in the summer," Mitchell added.

One of the toilets used for the study was found in Armon Hanatziv in southern Jerusalem. The area was excavated in 2019 and dated to the time of King Manasseh who ruled for fifty years as a vasall king under Assyrian domination in the middle of the 7th century.

The second toilet was found in a building called the House of Ahiel, probably the house of an upper-class family. The dating here is less clear, but probably around the 8th century BCE. It was destroyed in 586 BCE, when Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II brutally sacked Jerusalem for a second time after its citizens stopped paying him tribute, ending the Kingdom of Judah.



Tags Jerusalem history bacteria archeology research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

White supremacists sentenced for plan to attack US electric substations

An electrical substation.
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by