Ancient Roman mausoleum discovered in the United Kingdom

Surrounding the mausoleum, archaeologists discovered 80 Roman burials, copper bracelets from the period, glass beads, a bone comb, more coins, and some pottery.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 01:36

Updated: JUNE 22, 2023 01:40
A team of archeological experts and workers, preserve a newly-discovered Roman coffin in a wooden box at the site of a 2000-year-old Roman cemetery in northern Gaza Strip February 14, 2023 (photo credit: Government Media Office/Handout via Reuters)
A team of archeological experts and workers, preserve a newly-discovered Roman coffin in a wooden box at the site of a 2000-year-old Roman cemetery in northern Gaza Strip February 14, 2023
(photo credit: Government Media Office/Handout via Reuters)

The best-preserved Roman mausoleum ever discovered in Britain was unearthed in February 2022 in London, according to a press release last week. 

The mausoleum features a mosaic, one of the largest to have been discovered in Britain to date.

MOLA, who were responsible for the excavation of the site, described the find as “completely unique.”

The remains of the mausoleum 

The mausoleum was surrounded by a raised platform, which is where the burials would have taken place. The tiles for the raised platform were bonded with opus signinum. A material known for its pink color and for being waterproof.

The walls had been dismantled, which archaeologists believe happened during the medieval period. It is believed that the materials had been repurposed.

A second Roman mosaic with a similar design was found under the first, indicating that the first had been raised. Both mosaics feature a floral center piece with surrounding circular patterns.

Archaeologists have yet to date the mausoleum but announced they had plans to carry out further research with the aim of doing so.

Who was buried in the mausoleum? 

Wealthy members of Roman society would have been buried within the mausoleum. Archaeologists theorized that it had been used by a burial club, where wealthy members of Roman society would pay a monthly fee to be buried inside.

While no bodies or coffins had been found in thee mausoleum, 100 Roman coins were discovered, with some pottery fragments and scraps of metal.

Surrounding the mausoleum, archaeologists discovered 80 Roman burials, copper bracelets from the period, glass beads, a bone comb, more coins, and some pottery.

“This site in Southwark is a microcosm for the changing fortunes of Roman London – from the early phase of the site where London expands and the area has lavishly decorated Roman buildings, all the way through to the later Roman period when the settlement shrinks and it becomes a more quiet space where people remember their dead,” said Antonietta Lerz, a senior archaeologist at MOLA. “It provides a fascinating window into the living conditions and lifestyle in this part of the city in the Roman period.”

“These extraordinary finds add great significance to the already culturally rich location of The Liberty of Southwark. We’re pleased to have worked together to ensure these finds were uncovered prior to our construction on site and we’re committed to celebrating Southwark’s heritage in the future of the development,” said Marcus Geddes, the managing director of MOLA. ”We’ll continue to work with MOLA to preserve and protect the mausoleum and mosaics, and to display them for the enjoyment of the public and our future office and retail customers at The Liberty of Southwark.”



