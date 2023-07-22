The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Were medieval minstrels the original stand up comics?

Most minstrels were not professionals, but most were likely semi-professional working a regular day job and performing at night.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 22, 2023 09:34
Performers dressed as medieval knights prepare to joust at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire (photo credit: REUTERS)
Performers dressed as medieval knights prepare to joust at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Textual evidence of medieval minstrels is scarce and no minstrel's manuscript has ever been recovered, however recent research shows that some fragments may have survived in a local aristocrat's library.

The essay, published in the peer-reviewed The Review of English Studies, looks into the Heege Manuscript which contains the literary fragments.

The manuscript was studied previously more for its construction techniques as it is composed of several smaller booklets which were placed together in a larger book.

The discovery of the texts, which may have originated with a minstrel, comes 30 years after the publication of an essay claiming to debunk the myth of minstrel manuscripts. This does not refute such a claim entirely but does pose serious questions for the theory. 

Richard Heege, for whom the eponymous manuscript is named, likely copied the text from a local minstrel's manuscript. The minstrel was likely performing in an area of Derbyshire close to where the manuscript was found.  This is further supported by the passage written by Heege, "By me, Richard Heege, because I was at that feast and did not have a drink."

The pub sign of The Walnut Tree, a Wetherspoon pub on High Road in Leytonstone, London, England. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)The pub sign of The Walnut Tree, a Wetherspoon pub on High Road in Leytonstone, London, England. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

For peasants, by peasants

The text itself is composed of three main stories and was likely performed in a crowded ale hall or other communal drinking establishment. The stories are mostly not descriptive and vague which suggests that they may have been performed at multiple venues around the area or even the country.

The texts poke fun at peasants and nobility alike suggesting that it may have been performed in areas where the classes mixed or were kept flexible to allow the performer space to work both in low- and high-brow environments. This supports the idea of minstrels traveling from town to town much like modern stand-up comedians.

Some of the text is very specific and references several villages in the same area, Derbyshire where the manuscript was found, these texts allude to local traditions and events suggesting that although a minstrel would travel from town to town he may have only stayed within a local beat visiting several villages within walking distance.

It's likely that most minstrels were not professionals, but most were likely semi-professional working a regular day job and performing at night. This may explain the dearth of minstrel manuscripts, as lower class and less educated members of society their work, if it was written down, was unlikely to end up in the great libraries of lords and kings. 



Related Tags
art
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
3

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by