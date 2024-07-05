Italian research team possibly locates renowned philosopher Plato's precise resting place

Renowned Greek philosopher Plato’s final resting place was possibly revealed after researchers deciphered an ancient scroll that survived Mount Vesuvius’ eruption, which decimated Pompeii, LiveScience.com reported in late April.

A team from the University of Pisa in Italy, led by philosopher Graziano Ranocchia, employed artificial intelligence (AI) programs to assist in deciphering preserved charred remains of papyrus scrolls of an Epicurean philosopher who studied in Athens, named Philodemus of Gadara (Circa 110 to 30 BC.)

Philodemus’s text detailed the academy that the renowned Greek philosopher and student of the legendary philosopher Socrates, Plato founded in the fourth century BC. His text, known as “History of the Academy,” seemed to include details concerning Plato’s life and burial place.

Historians have long known that Plato was buried at the Academy in Athens; which was destroyed by the Roman general Sulla in 86 BC. However, the precise location of Plato's grave within the Academy grounds had remained uncertain until these recent research efforts. Athens, Greece (credit: MSC Cruises)

Using advanced forms of imaging technologies (such as infrared, ultraviolet optical imaging, and tomography), the Italian research team was able to decipher the ancient papyrus and identified approximately 30% of the text.

"Among the most important news, we read that Plato was buried in the garden reserved for him (a private area intended for the Platonic school) of the Academy in Athens, near the so-called Museion or sacellum sacred to the Muses," LiveScience cited the researchers’ statement.

Plato and the shaping of philosophy

Born in 428/7 in Athens, Plato, his teacher, and his student became known for being the three who laid the philosophical foundations of Western culture, according to Britannica.

Plato’s family was well placed in Greek society, as his father traced his ancestry to the final king of Athens, while his mother was connected to Critias and Charmides. As an influential Athenian citizen, Plato’s writings deeply engaged with contemporary politics and intellectual trends.

One of the findings the Italian team discovered concerning Plato’s life was that despite the common belief that he was sold to slavery in 387 BC, according to Philodemus’ text, he was sold later sometime between 404 and 399 BC.

After Socrates’ execution in 399, his student Plato fled to Megara, where he spent 12 years traveling, according to Britannica. Upon returning from his travels, Plato established the Academy in Athens, creating a center dedicated to scientific and philosophical study, with Aristotle among his notable students.

Following generations were impacted by his thought-provoking approaches, and philosophers were inspired to identify with aspects of Platonism, according to the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy.

Moreover, Plato was absorbed by the nature of philosophy, and expanding on Socrates' teachings, he shaped its boundaries, ambitions, and methodologies. His monumental influence transformed philosophy into a systematic study of ethics, politics, metaphysics, and epistemology, creating a distinctive approach that is still recognized today.

Plato passed away in Athens around 348 or 347 BC, leaving behind a legacy that still influences Western philosophy, and shaped the way literature and philosophy are viewed and studied.