Ancient Greek shipwreck reveals new treasures in recent excavation

A recent excavation at the Antikythera shipwreck, one of the ancient world’s richest and most famous wrecks, has yielded several significant discoveries, including a remarkably intact portion of the ship’s hull.

The 2024 expedition, which took place between May and June, was part of the Swiss School of Archaeology in Greece’s (ESAG) 2021-2025 research program, and was supervised by the Hellenic Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities (EUA). This project continues a long history of excavations at the Antikythera shipwreck, a site dated to the 1st century BC and discovered by sponge divers in the Aegean Sea in 1900.

The Roman-era ship has yielded a wealth of artifacts over the years, including bronze and marble statues, human remains, and the famous Antikythera Mechanism, a bronze device with complex interlocking gears often referred to as the world’s oldest analog computer. This Antikythera Mechanism, severely marred by time, is thought to have been used to predict the movement of astronomical objects, aiding in the planning of important events like religious rituals and agricultural activities.

Why did the ship's treasures lay undisturbed until now?

Despite the historical significance of the discovered artifacts, the wreck has remained largely unexplored due to its difficult location and the complex shape of the seafloor. Fortunately, recent technologies enabled more detailed and extended explorations, which were monitored and coordinated in real time using remotely operated vehicles and closed-circuit mixed-gas rebreathers that improved the efficiency and safety of dives. These favorable conditions led to the discovery of a structural part of the ship that provided new insights into its construction.

The newly discovered section of the hull, with its original fasteners and external protective coating still in excellent condition, included planks and frames in their original positions. This discovery led researchers to deduce that the ship was built using the “shell first” methodology. In this system, the hull was constructed first with the boards, followed by the installation of the ribs inside, a technique that contrasts with modern shipbuilding methods.

The research team also uncovered pottery and opened excavation trenches, revealing approximately 300 objects. Among these were 200 ceramic shards and 21 marble fragments, indicating the presence of multiple statues. Also, the expedition confirmed the existence of a second wooden vessel near the main wreck, suggesting that multiple ships may have been involved in this ancient tragedy—a question researchers have sought to answer since the ship’s discovery.