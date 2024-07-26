Archeologists rediscover Vilna's lost Jewish heritage

Recent archaeological excavations of the Great Synagogue of Vilna have unearthed significant findings that shed light on both its grandeur and its destruction. Built in the 17th century, this Renaissance-Baroque synagogue was the epicenter of Jewish life in Vilna, surrounded by other synagogues, mikvahs, and community institutions.

The current excavations, led by the Israel Antiquities Authority in collaboration with Lithuanian organizations, have revealed decorated floors featuring red, black, and white floral patterns, and sections of the women’s gallery (Ezrat Nashim). Additionally, two massive water reservoirs used to supply pure water to the mikvahs have been discovered, emphasizing the synagogue’s importance to the Jewish ritual life of Vilna.

One of the most striking finds is a giant pillar that once supported the Bimah (prayer platform), now lying collapsed—a poignant testament to the synagogue’s violent destruction. Both the Nazi occupation and subsequent Soviet authorities contributed to the synagogue’s ruin, with the site later repurposed for a modern school.

Scenes from the excavation (credit: ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY.)

The project has also uncovered painted wall sections adorned with blue and red motifs, reflecting the synagogue’s intricate aesthetic. Ground-penetrating radar surveys initiated in 2015 have guided these excavations, revealing the synagogue’s hidden remnants beneath the surface.

Unveiling lost Jewish history

Excavation directors Dr. Jon Seligman and Justinas Rakas emphasize the historical and emotional significance of these discoveries. They highlight how the findings bring to life the vibrancy of a once-thriving community tragically lost to hatred and violence. The uncovering of these remains serves as a somber reminder of the past, reinforcing the resolve to remember and prevent such atrocities.

Eli Escusido, Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, underscores the excavation's importance in the context of rising anti-Semitism. The ongoing project not only reconstructs a significant historical narrative but also stands as a powerful statement against intolerance and denial of historical facts.