Archaeologists find ancient seal with rare winged 'genie' in Jerusalem near Western Wall

A stone seal from the Jewish First Temple period, about 2,700 years ago, was discovered near the Southern Wall of Temple Mount, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) reported in a press release on Thursday morning.

The "extremely rare and unusual stone seal... bearing a name inscribed in paleo-Hebrew script and a winged figure" is made of black stone and considered "one of the most beautiful ever discovered in excavations in ancient Jerusalem," excavation directors Dr. Yuval Baruch and Navot Rom said.

The seal was used as an amulet, as well as a tool to sign documents and certificates. The figure featured in its center is depicted in profile and sports a set of wings. The figure is wearing a striped shirt and a hat or crown, and the paleo-Hebrew script on the seal says, "LeYehoʼezer ben Hoshʼayahu," which translates to 'For Yeho'ezer son of Hosh'ayahu.'

“This is an extremely rare and unusual discovery. This is the first time that a winged ‘genie’ – a protective magical figure – has been found in Israeli and regional archaeology. Figures of winged demons are known in the Neo-Assyrian art of the 9th-7th Centuries BCE, and they were considered a kind of protective demon,” said IAA Archeologist and Assyriologist Dr. Filip Vukosavovic.

Researchers believe that the seal, used as an amulet, was first worn by the latter name of the two, who "held a senior position in the Kingdom of Judah's administration." The amulet, which embodies a symbol of authority, was made by a Judahite "at a very high artistic level," explained Dr. Vukosavovic. The ancient seal. (credit: Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority)

The name "Yehoʼezer" appears in the Bible in its abbreviated form as "Yoʼezer," who was one of King David's warriors. Additionally, a similar name, "Azariah ben Hoshʼaya," is mentioned in the book of Jeremiah and describes events from the First Temple era, around 2,700 years ago.

Assyrian influence during the First Temple era

The seal's name is structured with the two parts of the first name in reverse order compared to the biblical text, and the second name appears in its abbreviated form, a writing style typical for the time period.

Prof. Ronny Reich from the University of Haifa, a research partner in the study, remarks that “comparing the shape of the letters and the writing to those of other Hebrew seals and bullae (clay seal impressions) from Jerusalem shows that, in contrast to the careful engraving of the demon, inscribing the names on the seal was done in a sloppy manner. It is not impossible that perhaps it was Yehoʼezer himself who engraved the names on the object," which may suggest a personal connection between the seal’s owner and its creation.

“This is further evidence of the reading and writing abilities that existed in this period,” Dr. Baruch added, challenging the notion that literacy was confined to society’s elite.

Dr. Baruch suggested that people 2,700 years ago possessed reading and writing skills necessary for commercial activities, at least at a basic level. Dr. Baruch also emphasized the seal's unique design, noting that "the figure of a winged man in a distinct Neo-Assyrian style is unique and very rare in the glyphic styles of the late First Temple period. The influence of the Assyrian Empire, which had conquered the entire region, is clearly evident here."

The discovery of the ancient seal provides new understandings of the influence of the Assyrian Empire on Judah, particularly in Jerusalem, during the First Temple period. The seal, featuring a demon as its insignia, reflects this influence, while the Hebrew script used for the owner's name, Yehoʼezer, highlights his connection to local Judahite culture. Archaeological evidence, especially from the City of David and the Temple Mount, showcases the extent of Assyrian cultural impact in the region.

Heritage Minister Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu welcomed the find, noting its significance in demonstrating Jerusalem's importance and centrality 2,700 years ago.

The rare seal will be presented to the public at the 25th annual "City of David Research Conference" in Jerusalem on Wednesday, September 4, offering further insights into Judah’s history during the First Temple period.