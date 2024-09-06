Archaeologists uncover 6th century astronomical observatory in Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered an astronomical observatory dating back to the 6th century BC. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the observatory is believed to be the first and largest of its kind. The discovery was made in the Temple of Buto in the country's Kafr El-Sheikh Governorate.

The observatory, built from mud bricks, tracked and recorded astronomical phenomena, including the sun's and stars' movement. The temple was a hub for celestial observations in the ancient city.

Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sherif Fathy, recently called for additional attention to archaeological missions, encouraging further discovery of Egypt's rich ancient history.

The observatory was critical in determining the solar calendar and religious and official ceremonies, including royal coronations and the agricultural calendar. Ministry experts emphasized that the techniques utilized by the ancient Egyptians, despite the simplicity of their tools, provided valuable insights into the scientific and astronomical advancements of the time. Artifacts uncovered in an Egyptian excavation, leading to the discovery of a large observatory. (credit: EGYPTIAN TOURISM AND ANTIQUITIES MINISTRY)

What was found in the observatory?

While excavating, archeologists found a slanted stone sundial, a necessary tool for measuring time in the ancient world. Made of limestone slabs measuring 4.8 meters in length and covered with five smooth limestone blocks, the sundial was understood to have contained slanted lines to assist in tracking and moving the sun and shadows throughout the day.

Head of the Egyptian Antiquities Sector within the national antiquities authority, Dr. Ayman Ashmawi, described the newly discovered observatory as the largest of its kind from that point in time. The observatory spanned an area of approximately 850 square meters and was found in the southwestern corner of the temple complex. Its architectural design includes an entrance facing the east where the sun rises, an L-shaped central hall with columns, and a massive inward-sloping mudbrick wall reminiscent of traditional Egyptian temple façades.

Archaeologists found a circular hall within the space, with a stone platform joined by engravings representing solar movements.

Additionally, the mission uncovered five mudbrick rooms believed to have stored tools related to the observatory’s function. Four smaller mudbrick rooms and a small stone room thought to be part of the observatory’s tower, were also found.

A relatively large hall with three yellow mortar-coated walls revealed murals, and a faint blue painting of a ceremonial boat featuring eight shrines was also uncovered. The boat depicted the falcon god Horus and the Eye of Wadjet, symbolizing the universe and its connection to the sun, moon, and key deities of the Buto temple.