Recent excavations reveal King Sennacherib's military impact on the economy of the Kingdom of Judah

Assyrian King Sennacherib’s military campaign in 701 BCE impacted the economy in the ancient Kingdom of Judah, the Israel Antiquities Authority revealed on Wednesday, referencing recent excavations in Jerusalem.

Excavations by the IAA in the Arnona neighborhood uncovered signs of administrative changes during the reign of King Hezekiah in Judah, both during and after the Assyrian campaign. Until recently, evidence of an Assyrian king’s retaliatory campaign following Judah’s rebellion was known only from the Judean Hills region.

Recent excavations indicate that the first administrative structure in the area was destroyed.

“We found remains of a significant state administrative center from the time of Hezekiah – possibly even from his father, Ahaz,” said Neriya Sapir, Natan Ben-Ari, and Benjamin Storchin, the excavation directors from the IAA.

“This center was in use during the last third of the 8th century BCE and was then completely destroyed. This structure was intentionally buried under a massive heap of stones, on top of which another building was erected, overseeing the agricultural lands east of the Armon Hanatziv-Ramat Rachel ridge and was visible from afar,” they explained.

According to the researchers, some monolithic stones from the ancient structure were destroyed in the stone pile covering the state administrative center.

“We interpret this dramatic change as a political statement by the Assyrian government, aiming to communicate to the surroundings and clarify who the ‘landlord’ is by replacing the administrative structure and its order,” they said.

"The Assyrians were still interested in the produce and taxes that Judah could provide, thus allowing the existence of the Jewish administration while increasing the economic burden on Judah," the researchers added. The administrative activities of the Kingdom of Judah included concentrating and managing agricultural produce collected from farmers, which was brought in jars – possibly also for storage during times of shortage.

Numerous “to the king” seal impressions and 17 private names written in ancient Hebrew script were discovered from the 8th century BCE. Among the names on the private seal impressions on the jars are Menachem Yubna, Peqach Tavra, Tzophen Azaryahu, and others.

The findings from the excavations, to be published alongside a team of researchers from Tel Aviv University led by Professor Oded Lipschitz, are quite significant.

They support the hypothesis that the system of 'private' seals bearing names is related to a short-lived administrative system used before Sennacherib's campaign as part of the Kingdom of Judah's preparations under Hezekiah for rebellion against Assyria, during which tax payments to the Assyrian Empire were halted. Since the beginning of the 7th century BCE – after Sennacherib's campaign – numerous jar handles distinct from their predecessors have been found, bearing seal impressions to the king from a later type. The Judean seal impressions from the IAA's excavation in Arnona are being displayed to the public for the first time in October as part of holiday activities at the Schottenstein National Campus for the Archaeology of Israel.