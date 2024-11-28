Girl finds 3,500-year-old Egyptian scarab amulet during family trip in Hod Hasharon

An ancient Egyptian scarab amulet dating back around 3,500 years was found near an archaeological site in Hod Hasharon by 12-year-old Dafna Filshteiner during a family trip, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Thursday morning.

While hiking near Tel Qana, Filshteiner was looking for porcupine needles and smooth pebbles when she found an unusual object, which she had initially assumed was a stone.

“I showed it to my mother, and she said it was just an ordinary stone or a bead. But then I saw a decoration and stubbornly insisted it was more than that,” Filshteiner recalled.

After looking online, the family realized the importance of the object and contacted the Israel Antiquities Authority.

The amulet, which features a scarab with two scorpions and other symbols on it, was examined by Dr. Yitzhak Paz, a Bronze Age expert at the Israel Antiquities Authority, who confirmed the scarab was from the Egyptian New Kingdom period, about 3,500 years ago. 12-year-old Dafna with the special find. (credit: Emil Aladjem, Antiquities Authority)

Generally, scarabs were viewed as sacred creatures in Egyptian culture and were associated with the early morning sun's Egyptian god Khepri. Since the symbol is connected to the Egyptian pantheon, the scarabs symbolize the concept of existence, growth, and new life.

Additionally, this beetle was seen as a sign of a divine creator because of its ability to create life from a dung ball, as the beetle lays its eggs inside said balls, the Israel Antiquities Authority noted.

Aside from the scarab, the scorpions on the amulet may also hold a religious significance to ancient Egyptians, as "the scorpion symbol represented the Egyptian goddess Serket, who was believed to protect pregnant mothers,” Dr. Paz explained.

The Israel Antiquities Authority also explained that the scarab also has the “nefer” symbol, which means “good” or “chosen,” and a symbol of the royal staff.

Amulet on display in Jerusalem

Moreover, since the scarab held an important religious meaning, it was also one of the most common seal types used in ancient Egypt, with many clay seals bearing the symbol being found throughout the years.

However, despite being “a clear Egyptian symbol,” scarab motifs “were found far beyond Egypt’s borders,” Dr. Paz emphasized.

After the discovery, Filshteiner and her family were given a certificate of appreciation by the Israel Antiquities Authority, and the scarab amulet is now on display at the Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein National Campus for the Archaeology of Israel in Jerusalem, where the public can see it.

“Dafna received a certificate of appreciation from the Israel Antiquities Authority, and now the scarab she found is on display in Jerusalem so everyone can enjoy it,” Eli Escusido, Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, said.

Archaeologists working at Tel Qana, Dr. Amit Dagan and Dr. Ayelet Dayan, called the discovery important. They said it offers new insights into Egyptian influence in the region, especially in the Yarkon area.