Ancient Jewish quarter of Phanagoria discovered in Black Sea area of Russia

An extensive Jewish quarter from the ancient Greek city of Phanagoria has been found in the vicinity of one of the world's most ancient synagogues in Russia's Taman peninsula near the Black Sea. The news was revealed earlier this month by Volnoe Delo, a charity foundation run by the Oleg Deripaska Foundation.

This comes after the discovery of the Phanagoria synagogue in 2023, which is said to be one of the world's oldest, dating back to the first century BCE. It was destroyed in the 6th century and is likely the earliest synagogue found outside of Israel.

The remains of the Second Temple-era synagogue include menorahs, altars, and other artifacts, such as 58 copper coins.

Now, however, archaeologists have found that the synagogue was not a stand-alone building but actually part of an entire, much larger Jewish quarter, including wineries, a garden, residential houses, and a clay pithoi used for irrigation.

Remains of ancient Jewish quarter uncovered in Phanagoria (credit: Volnoe Delo Foundation)

Phanagoria was an ancient Greek city founded around 543 BC and is located in the modern-day Taman peninsula. Volnoe Delo states that the Jewish community in Phanagoria was one of the largest in the Mediterranean region, evidenced by numerous tombstones bearing Jewish symbols. The tombstones mainly depict menorahs, shofars, and palm branches.

The archaeologists also found an amphora with a Hebrew inscription on its seal, translating to 'God: justice.'

Volnoe Delo added that such amphorae were likely used by wandering Jewish merchants, "the Radhanites," to import kosher food to Phanagoria.

Several 1st and 2nd-century Jewish manumissions were also discovered in the Jewish quarter. According to the team, these documents "granted freedom to slaves on the condition that they continue serving at the synagogue."

Rabbi visits the ancient quarter

Menachem Mendel Lazar, Chief Rabbi of Krasnodar and the Krasnodar Territory, said, "The Jewish community of that time adhered to all the laws and traditions of the Jewish people while also respecting local customs and striving to create comfortable lives for everyone."

“This reflects the wisdom of our sacred Talmud: ‘When you come to a city, do as the locals do.’” Rabbi Menachem Mendel Lazar of Krasnodar blowing the shofar in Phanagoria synagogue (credit: Volnoe Delo Foundation)

Last year, Rabbi Lazar visited the synagogue and blew the shofar there for the first time in thousands of years.

At the time, Chabad reported the surprise in discovering that the synagogue’s benches were made of wood and that they found a large oven for baking bread and clear signs of a nearby Mikveh.