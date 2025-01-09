Ancient tools reveal 780,000-year-old plant-based diets  

An Israeli study reveals that ancient humans relied on starchy plants as a key dietary staple, challenging the traditional view of prehistoric diets as primarily meat-based.

The study led by researchers at Bar-Ilan University has unveiled surprising insights into the nutritional habits of ancient hunter-gatherers, revealing a significant reliance on starch-rich plant foods.

The findings challenge long-held assumptions that prehistoric diets were dominated by animal protein, suggesting that early humans consumed a diverse range of plant-based foods instead.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), focused on the Acheulian site of Gesher Benot Ya’aqov near the Hula Valley in northern Israel. The site, dated to 780,000 years ago, has yielded starch grains preserved on basalt tools, providing direct evidence of plant food processing.

"Our findings highlight the central role of starchy plants, including acorns, cereals, legumes, and aquatic plants, in the diets of early hominids," said Dr. Hadar Ahituv, whose doctoral research at Bar-Ilan University's Martin (Szusz) Department of Land of Israel Studies formed the basis of the study.

Dr. Ahituv is now affiliated with the Laboratory for Ancient Food Processing Technologies at Haifa University.

This multidisciplinary effort, involving researchers from Bar-Ilan University, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and Leiden University in the Netherlands, underscores early humans' sophistication.

According to Prof. Nira Alperson-Afil of Bar-Ilan University, “The tools used to process these plants demonstrate advanced cognitive abilities and a deep understanding of their environment.”

The study also sheds light on the methods used by early humans to process plant materials. The discovery of starch grains on basalt maces and anvils indicates that these tools were used to crush and crack various plants. The plant species identified were yellow lily rhizomes and the now-extinct water chestnut.

"This discovery opens a new chapter in understanding the evolutionary significance of plant-based foods in human history," Dr. Ahituv explained. "It challenges the popular 'paleo' diet narrative, which often overemphasizes meat consumption based on the preservation bias of animal bones at archaeological sites."

The implications of the study extend beyond dietary habits. The evidence of tool use and cooperative gathering activities suggests that early humans exhibited complex social behaviors and shared resources, much like modern humans.

The findings were made possible through a collaborative effort involving advanced laboratory techniques to analyze microscopic plant residues. Bar-Ilan Doctoral Fellowships of Excellence and other grants supported the research.

Prof. Alperson-Afil concluded, “These results provide valuable insight into the evolution of human diets and behaviors, demonstrating how our ancestors adapted to their surroundings by utilizing a diverse array of resources.”