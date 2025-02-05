Ancient arrowheads in the Negev reveal Yemenite trade caravans from 2,500 years ago

Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) have uncovered a previously unknown burial site in the Negev Highlands, shedding light on ancient trade networks spanning Arabia, Phoenicia, Egypt, and even southern Europe, the agency announced on Wednesday.

Among their discoveries were 2,500-year-old arrowheads from Yemen, which suggested that the site served as a burial ground for trade caravans traversing the desert.

Located near Tlalim Junction, the excavation site has revealed dozens of tombs containing a rich variety of artifacts, including flint tools, jewelry, alabaster vessels, and religious amulets.

According to Dr. Martin David Pasternak, excavation director at the IAA, and senior researcher Dr. Tali Erickson-Gini, the findings indicate a vibrant cultural interchange between different regions in the first millennium BCE.

A collection of flint arrowheads were uncovered at the site, and researchers attributed them to having come from Yemen and Oman. IAA flint tools expert Dr. Jacob Verdi noted that some of these arrowheads bore traces of red ochre, a substance often used in ancient cultures for religious or decorative purposes.

"The presence of ochre on these artifacts may indicate their cultic significance, giving them special value beyond their practical use," he said.

Among the other artifacts recovered were copper and silver jewelry, incense preparation tools, hundreds of colorful stone beads, and rare seashells. An amulet depicting the Egyptian god Bes, known for protecting women and children, was also found.

Ahead of DNA testing, researchers were able to determine that the groups found in the tombs were women, because of the sheer volume of items like bracelets and other goods that were found.

Intriguing questions

The burial site poses intriguing questions for researchers. Unlike typical burial grounds, it is not located near any known settlements or fortresses, making its purpose unclear. Experts propose two main possibilities: either the site was used over generations by trade caravans as a designated burial ground, or it was the result of a mass burial following an attack on a traveling caravan.

“The tombs are situated at a key crossroads in the Negev, linking trade routes from the Arabian Peninsula to the Levant and Mediterranean,” explained the researchers. “This supports the theory that the Negev was not just a transit point but a hub of international commerce and cultural exchange.”

Senior researcher Dr. Tali Erickson-Gini told The Jerusalem Post that the excavation site, which was initially only excavated to build a water pipe before uncovering many archaeological treasures, uncovered more than researchers could have imagined.

“There wasn’t a fort, a tel, a village nearby, so they had to have been merchants,” she said. “There was an inscription found in Yemen that spoke of temple prostitutes and specifically noted the purchase of 30 women from Gaza, as well as Egypt, Greece, and other areas,” she said, noting that it was possible that the women uncovered might have been part of this ancient prostitution trade.

These discoveries lead researchers to believe that the women may have died along the route, also showing the historical correlation with believed human trafficking.

Eli Escusido, Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, emphasized the importance of the discovery in understanding the Negev’s historical significance.

“This find highlights the Negev as an ancient international crossroads, a gateway for trade, and a meeting place of cultures,” he said. “Through multi-disciplinary research, we can further explore the economic and cultural dynamics that shaped this region thousands of years ago.”