New Ben-Gurion Airport exhibit showcases 3,000 years of Jewish history

Travelers at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport will have access to a new archaeological exhibition upon arrival, officially opening on Wednesday. The exhibit, set up by the Israel Antiquities Authority, the Airports Authority, and the Heritage Ministry, tells the story of the Jewish people over 3,000 years and emphasizes the community’s continuity through centuries.

Unveiled on Wednesday in the presence of Former Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, Israel Antiquities Authority Director Eli Escusido, and the National Airport Authority of Israel Managing Director, Udi Bar-Oz, attendees got an exciting first look at “Eternity of Israel.” Though they were fresh off of their own journey to Israel, visitors were able to take another journey through archaeological findings and photos of interesting discoveries — all before leaving the airport.

The exhibition will remain on display in the airport’s exit passage through January 2026.

Supported by the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, this display aims to not only support the history of Israel, but to strengthen understanding when it comes to the country. “A milestone for Israel’s cultural preservation efforts, this new exhibition from the Israel Antiquities Authority highlights the storied history of Israel and its people in a blend of archaeology and photography. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about Israeli life and the nation’s rich cultural history that spans thousands of years,” Sandor Frankel, a Trustee of the trust said.

Archaeological history shows Israeli history

Among the items included at the exhibition are agricultural tools from a Hasmonean-era farm uncovered near Mount Arbel, on display for the first time ever. Additionally, a Hasmonean coin hoard was uncovered in the desert, physical evidence of the name “Ahab,” the famous king of northern Israel, and weapons of long-gone conquerors are on display. Plus, an original Western Wall stone weighing 5 tons is also available for viewing — a pillar of the history of the Jewish people and ancient Israel’s legacy.

Comprised of a series of archaeological finds and photographs of significant discoveries during excavations, visitors will feel transported through the country’s history.

Photographs include special sites and moments of important discoveries. As part of an elevated experience, every photo and finding comes with a QR code that allows passengers to access videos filmed at the excavation areas. This provides visitors with the chance to feel that they were present for the discovery themselves.

Plus, models of items will be available for visitors to touch, transporting them through Israel’s rich history.

"The 'Eternity of Israel' exhibition seeks to convey the powerful vitality of the Jewish People, and how they cleave to their land. We wanted to create an experience that combines the worlds of archaeology, history, and culture and gives travelers a glimpse into our people's history, as reflected through the findings," Galit Litani, exhibition curator on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, said.

Former Heritage Minister MK Amichai Eliyahu emphasized the significance and meaning of the exhibit during the nation’s hardest 'times, with a war raging on for nearly 500 days. “It is not without cause that this exhibition is set up precisely these days, as we face national challenges and security challenges. The exhibition reminds us all of our deep roots and the Jewish People's uncompromising commitment to their country and heritage,” he said. “Exposing the visitors to the eternity of the Jewish People against the background of recent events strengthens the spirit of all peoples and conveys a message of strength and hope to future generations.”

Eli Escusido, Director General of the Israel Antiquities Authority, emphasized that Ben-Gurion Airport is the gateway to the nation, with nearly all visitors passing through its entry and exit gates. “In these times of fake news and anti-Semitism, here the hundreds of thousands of travelers from Israel and the world will meet the Jewish People’s unique story,” he said. “Through the 'Eternity of Israel' exhibition, we seek to provide an exciting connective experience that reminds everyone of the depth of the roots and the eternal connection between the people of Israel and this land.”