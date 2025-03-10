The nun who lived in chains: First-ever evidence of extreme asceticism found near Jerusalem

The world’s first archaeological evidence of extreme asceticism practiced by nuns has been uncovered in Jerusalem, at a burial site identified as a Byzantine monastery, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).

Asceticism is the practice of denial of physical or psychological desires in order to attain a spiritual ideal or goal, often self-inflicted. Brittanica’s definition of the term says that nearly every religion has practiced this in some way, shape, or form — though some more extreme than others.

The body was identified as a female based on a tooth of a skeleton that was uncovered and wrapped in chains. The condition in which the body was found led archaeologists to believe that she was a nun who self-imposed harsh treatment on herself.

The skeleton was found in a state of poor preservation, researchers said. Research conducted by scientists and archaeologists in collaboration with the Weizmann Institute of Science and the Israel Antiquities Authority required the use of innovative technology to identify the skeleton’s biological gender. The process — proteome, peptidomic analysis — used proteins obtained from tooth enamel and a tooth fragment, which are encoded by X/Y chromosomes.

Researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority, Zubair ʼAdawi, Kfir Arbiv, and Dr. Yossi Nagar noted the location and state she was found in. “The woman was discovered in a single grave, dedicated to her as a sign of honor under the church altar - bema. She was bound with 12-14 rings around the arms or hands, four rings around the neck, and at least 10 rings around the legs. Iron plates or discs on her stomach, which were attached to the rings, gave her skeleton an armored form.” An archaeologist conducts conservation work on a church floor which, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), is part of a large monastery from the Byzantine period, near Kiryat Gat, Israel, January 6, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The remains were discovered around three kilometers northwest of Jerusalem’s Old City in what was identified as a Byzantine monastery that operated between the 5th and 7th centuries CE. The IAA uncovered additional burial crypts under the church’s altar, uncovering the remains of women, men, and children. The remains in question were a bound skeleton with iron rings around its neck, arms, and legs and surrounded by other metal objects, including a small cross.

According to the IAA, the carrying of heavy iron rings was a voluntary action from nuns and monks alike. It was not a method of torture or punishment, but it was believed to be a form of self-flagellation. In this case, they inflicted this additional pain to abstain from pleasure and bring the soul to rise to new spiritual heights.

“The nun is an expression of a phenomenon that was widespread among Byzantine monks in antiquity, which was accompanied by excessive extremism,” say Zubair ʼAdawi and Kfir Arbiv, excavation directors on behalf of the IAA.

“The monks forced destructive acts and self-harm onto the body. Among the described forms of affliction were prolonged fasts; wrapping iron chains and various accessories around the body; tying the body to rocks; loading on heavy weights; tying the body and placing it in a device which forced it to stand and to deny sleep; self-imprisonment and contraction into a narrow and isolated living space – inside abandoned towers, caves or cells; in hanging cages; on the tops of pillars (a “stylite”) or even living in the treetops; living under the open sky and exposing the body to the elements; or a in place to be motionless. In some cases, the monks threw themselves into a fire or in front of animals of prey.”

ʼAdawi's and Arbiv's research on the phenomenon indicated extreme practices of asceticism, particularly with the wrapping of the body in chains. This practice began in northern Syria and Anatolia before spreading southward to Jerusalem and Egypt. At the same time, the process expanded to Asia Minor and what would become Italy, France, and England.

Practice of this phenomenon was associated with women

Experts said that this particular practice was associated with women, with ancient theologist Theodoret of Cyrrhus, who lived in Antioch, Syria between 393 to 457 AD, mentioning the practice in his work. In his 5th century work, Historia Religiosa, two women, Marana and Cyra, bound themselves with chains on their bodies: above the limbs, around the neck, around the waist like a belt and chains on their hands and feet, over a period of 42 years.

This excavation and further research raised additional queries about the role of women in the Byzantine monastic world, many of whom traveled to Jerusalem. Many of them settled and established local monasteries.

Researchers dubbed the uncovered body ‘Nun of the Rings.’ They believe she learned of the phenomenon and possibly migrated from Syria, joining a large community of monks and nuns from throughout the Byzantine Empire. However, they do believe she could also be a local nun who adopted the custom. Decades ago, archeologists uncovered the ‘Monk of the Chains’ on the road from Jerusalem to Bethlehem, near the Mar Elias monastery.

"In order to take part in the idealistic religious ideals of the life of nuns and ascetics of that time, which were mostly a male domain, of necessity they had to –according to traditions and legends – disguise themselves as men, and live thusly until their death,” she added. “Saint Pelagia (5th century CE) was a famous actress in Antioch, known for her beauty and wealth. Over the course of her life, she felt deep remorse for her past and was baptized into Christianity. To escape her past, she disguised herself as a man and fled to Jerusalem, where she lived as a hermit under the name 'Pelagios' on the Mount of Olives. She devoted her life to extreme asceticism, fasting, and prayer, until her death. Only after her death was it discovered that she was a woman.”

Saint Pelagia was just one example of women in this era who put their spiritual connection above their gender, approaching it by any means necessary.

This discovery will help researchers better understand the role of women in different religious traditions in the ancient world.