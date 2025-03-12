130,000-year-old clues from Israel’s Tinshemet Cave point to shared Homo behaviors

In central Israel, a key archaeological discovery connects two different species of human — Homo sapiens and Neanderthals — not only crossed paths, but that they may have engaged in cultural exchanges.

These findings came from an excavation led by Israeli researchers from Hebrew University, Tel Aviv University, and other academic institutions in the country starting back in 2017. Revealed to the public in a peer-reviewed study, scientists can now better understand the earliest days of human history.

These two distinct human species were believed to have actively interacted with each other, contradicting the previous theory that each lived in isolation. As a result, archaeologists deduced that their interactions spanned through technology, burial practices, and other aspects of general life.

This discovery, found after the excavation of the Tinshemet Cave in central Israel, depicts the Levant as an early meeting point and crossroad on the path to the earliest civilizations, ultimately influencing the other’s development. The excavations led to uncovering a series of burials particularly from the first Middle Palaeolithic period.

The burials acted as a key to the past, researchers noted. These discoveries raise questions on nature of the relationships of the earliest humans. While previously thought that they were clear rivals, these discoveries add perspective that they may have lived in harmony and even might have collaborated. Slightly larger brains than modern humans, and stronger, but extinct. An illustration of the Neanderthal man. (credit: SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY)

Neanderthals and Homo sapiens developed in different climates and had different features to help each species survive in different harsh conditions. With that, they each had different strengths and skills to help them survive, with the cognitively “weaker” Neanderthals going extinct around 40,000 years ago for a series of reasons, including climate change, competition with other human groups, and interbreeding.

Homo sapiens progressed further cognitively, with complex and abstract thoughts and language. Their tools, art, and other symbolic objects allude to significant cultural and technological advancements. They were also believed to be more formally organized and complex in social situations, easily adaptable to various environments across the globe.

Strategies for hunting and building stone tools and social complexity were also significantly stronger among Homo sapiens, leading researchers to question the cultural exchanges experienced among groups, leading to any possible innovation throughout the years.

The Tinshemet Cave

In the excavated Tinshemet Cave, the presence of formal burial practices are seen as some of the earliest signs of social complexity. In the Levant, these burial practices began appearing around 110,000 years ago.

The body painting present might have led to trying to make social distinctions at burial sites. The burials present also portray an official burial ground — even a cemetery.

With Israel’s location on the map, it acted as a bridge between different worlds. Researchers noted that because of the climate improvements during that period, the region became better to host different groups of humans.

This also raises the question — were Homo sapiens more successful because they learned from the mistakes of the Neanderthals, or did they learn how to survive from them?